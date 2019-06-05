Diario Público
Machismo Una usuaria de Twitter denuncia que un repartidor de Domino’s se queda con su teléfono para “ligar” por WhatsApp

La usuaria de Twitter, @Lucismanga ha denunciado que un repartidor de la cadena Domino's se quedó con su número de teléfono para intentar “ligar” con ella.

Además, explica que está preocupada porque no sólo tiene su número, sino que también sabe dónde vive y tiene todos sus datos.

Por su parte, Domino's ya está investigando lo ocurrido.

Por desgracia, no es la primera vez que ocurre. Como ya denunciamos en Tremending, otra usuaria denunció que un trabajador, de la misma cadena, realizó esta práctica el año pasado.

Esta práctica incurre en un delito específico, en el artículo 172, de nuestro Código Penal.

Existen múltiples casos similares.

En el año 2016, un trabajador de MRW se dedicó a acosar a una mujer. También conocía todos sus datos y la dirección de su casa.

Esto no sólo ocurre en España. Por ejemplo, en Argentina, un ginecólogo escribió a varias mujeres.

También en Argentina, una mujer denunció que un conductor de Uber usó sus datos para acosarla.

