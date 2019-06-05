Sucedió en Piestewa Peak, Arizona (EEUU). Una mujer de 74 años sufrió una caída durante una caminata y tuvo que llamar a los servicios de emergencia. Poco después llegó un helicóptero y… La cosa no acabó muy bien.

Los rescatadores colocaron a la anciana en la camilla y comenzaron a izarla al helicóptero, pero en un momento dado la camilla empezó a girar por el aire del rotor, primero poco a poco y después de forma totalmente descontrolada.

WILD HELICOPTER RESCUE: Firefighters say a 74-year-old woman had to be flown off of Piestewa Peak this morning after she suffered an injury while hiking.

STORY: https://t.co/H4HavJnsgn pic.twitter.com/2FPQR0qiZ9

— FOX 10 Phoenix (@FOX10Phoenix) 4 de junio de 2019