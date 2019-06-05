Diario Público
Vídeo El giro inesperado del rescate de una anciana en helicóptero

Sucedió en Piestewa Peak, Arizona (EEUU). Una mujer de 74 años sufrió una caída durante una caminata y tuvo que llamar a los servicios de emergencia. Poco después llegó un helicóptero y… La cosa no acabó muy bien.

Los rescatadores colocaron a la anciana en la camilla y comenzaron a izarla al helicóptero, pero en un momento dado la camilla empezó a girar por el aire del rotor, primero poco a poco y después de forma totalmente descontrolada.

La escena fue captada por medios locales, que han explicado que pese a lo aparatoso de la situación, finalmente la camilla dejó de girar y la mujer llegó sana y salva y pudo ser trasladada a un hospital. El vídeo tiene más de 10 millones de reproducciones sólo en la publicación original en Twitter.

Esta es la secuencia completa:

Por supuesto, ha sido objeto de todo tipo de bromas en internet:

