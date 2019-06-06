El genial hilo que utiliza las estaciones de metro para hacer frases divertidas

¿Alguna vez te has planteado hacer frases utilizando los nombres de las estaciones de metro? Los tuiteros sí. Filero en Hierro, ha lanzado este divertido juego.
Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar, haciendo que los demás usuarios desplieguen toda su creatividad. ¿Se os ocurre alguna frase más? ¡Compártela!
Mira chico, no te s pic.twitter.com/780OdMIqXR
— Filero en Hierro (@FileroTV) 4 de junio de 2019
Ojito con eso entonces, que te quedas muy delgado y al final se te notan las .... pic.twitter.com/bh1t7OltMD
— Silvia (@Silvickykitty) 5 de junio de 2019
Y es que al final de cada historia, lo mejor es quedarse con .... pic.twitter.com/Y1YFw4zuJV
— Silvia (@Silvickykitty) 5 de junio de 2019
Mido 1.98 y vivo en Cáceres, me llaman el pic.twitter.com/GWXWiaiwgZ
— Marcos Garma (@Garma26) 5 de junio de 2019
Luego en el metro se pierde Luis que viene de Murcia y pic.twitter.com/ayvndOxDzO
— ????tomate???? (@Tomateconmoho) 5 de junio de 2019
Ojalá la tienda pic.twitter.com/4yRaJAygW6
— Natalia (@nataliasccc) 5 de junio de 2019
Oye, que sepas que mientras ha venido_______ mías pic.twitter.com/38JUIoUbqL
— Rafael Bravo (@rafaa90rafaa) 5 de junio de 2019
Frase de madre: "No te doy más dinero, que te crees que soy el pic.twitter.com/vkH2xZ1uSa
— Angel DizCom (@angelalieus) 5 de junio de 2019
Ah claro, ahora yo soy el malo y pic.twitter.com/ohqe1NWIVt
— Mou ????️ (@emoudalel1) 5 de junio de 2019
Solo los viejos de twitter recordamos cuando el fav era una pic.twitter.com/BX5ga22HJp
— ???? (@_Schrodingirl) 5 de junio de 2019
Quieres manzana pic.twitter.com/StYxkSMvF9
— A I N A R A (@ainaratheodormr) 5 de junio de 2019
Este hilo es pura poesía, parecéis pic.twitter.com/EA2kAW4NI4
— Patricia Díaz ????️ (@PatriciaDiazGz) 5 de junio de 2019
venga hombre, que es un día, date pic.twitter.com/786QvtE03v
— Kirai (@kiraidlynx) 4 de junio de 2019
Estos memes de metros son puras pic.twitter.com/UFavX4Lsry
— eMzplatano (@eMzbanano) 5 de junio de 2019
