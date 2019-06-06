Diario Público
El genial hilo que utiliza las estaciones de metro para hacer frases divertidas

¿Alguna vez te has planteado hacer frases utilizando los nombres de las estaciones de metro? Los tuiteros sí. Filero en Hierro, ha lanzado este divertido juego.

Las reacciones no se han hecho esperar, haciendo que los demás usuarios desplieguen toda su creatividad. ¿Se os ocurre alguna frase más? ¡Compártela!

