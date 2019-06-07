Diario Público
“¿Creéis que me puedo concentrar con estos escotes que trae la peque?”: el tuit machista de Cárdenas en 2014 que se ha viralizado ahora

Lo que escribes en Twitter, si no lo borras, se queda en Twitter y puede volverse en tu contra en cualquier momento.

Esto es lo que le ha pasado al periodista Javier Cárdenas con un tuit que publicó en 2014.

El presentador publicó una imagen de su compañera Alejandra Castelló acompañada de un texto que decía: “¿Creéis que me puedo concentrar con estos escotes que trae la peque Alejandra Castelló?”

Cuando los usuarios han visto la publicación, que se ha hecho viral en las últimas horas, las críticas no han dejado de llover.

