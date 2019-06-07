Diario Público
“Lo que hagas en tu intimidad a Fran Rivera no debe importar”: el musical para los que comparten vídeos sin permiso

El caso de la trabajadora de Iveco, que se suicidó tras la difusión de un vídeo íntimo de contenido sexual, ha dejado en evidencia que esta práctica no es tan inusual como pensábamos.

Además, las declaraciones de Fran Rivera en el programa Espejo Público mostraron cómo se culpa a la víctima por “mandar vídeos de ese tipo”.

Ante lo ocurrido, la guionista Henar Álvarez ha cantado su particular versión de una canción de Aladdin para denunciar que “el único delincuente es quien usa nuestra intimidad para humillarnos”, en el programa Buenismo Bien de la Cadena Ser.

Merece dedicarle dos minutos.

