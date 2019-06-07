“Lo que hagas en tu intimidad a Fran Rivera no debe importar”: el musical para los que comparten vídeos sin permiso

El caso de la trabajadora de Iveco, que se suicidó tras la difusión de un vídeo íntimo de contenido sexual, ha dejado en evidencia que esta práctica no es tan inusual como pensábamos.
Además, las declaraciones de Fran Rivera en el programa Espejo Público mostraron cómo se culpa a la víctima por “mandar vídeos de ese tipo”.
Ante lo ocurrido, la guionista Henar Álvarez ha cantado su particular versión de una canción de Aladdin para denunciar que “el único delincuente es quien usa nuestra intimidad para humillarnos”, en el programa Buenismo Bien de la Cadena Ser.
Merece dedicarle dos minutos.
Cuando nos grabamos o enviamos fotos sexuales no hacemos NADA MALO. Aquí el único delincuente es quien usa nuestra intimidad para humillarnos. Espero que os guste: No hay un cerdo tan gañán.
El @BuenismoBien completo: https://t.co/v8hL7EXB0k pic.twitter.com/b3w7gqQcEc
— Henar Álvarez (@henarconh) 6 de junio de 2019
Yeah!!!!! ????????????????????????????????
— Ismael Serrano (@SerranoIsmael) 6 de junio de 2019
Pero qué JEFA eres Henar!!! Llevo todo el día canturreando la canción en Sydney (que os escucho desde aquí). Queremos más!! Ahora traducción al galego por @manuelburque , o una versión de Un mundo ideal juntos!! <3
— Silvia ER (@sisisisilvvia) 6 de junio de 2019
Gracias!!!!!!!!!!! Hay que darle la vuelta a esto de una vez, y cantando seguro que nos quedamos mejor con la copla todos y todas!!! se la pondré esta tarde a mi hija de 13 años!
— Carla Centeno (@carlacentenom) 6 de junio de 2019
