Los memes más hilarantes de la ronda de consultas del rey

La ronda de consultas que Felipe VI arrancaba con los protocolarios saludos a los principales candidatos de los partidos políticos dejó una imagen que ha traído cola, mucha cola.

La imagen manipulada del rey sin nadie delante ha desprendido varios fotomontajes, a cada cuál más gracioso. Desde el rey de bastos de la baraja de cartas, a Chiquito de la Calzada, pasando por Juan José Cortés.

Todas las imágenes que puedan venir a la cabeza, todas las parodias posibles, se dieron cita en un hilo de twitter.

