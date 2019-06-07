Como todos los años, cuando llega el verano, hay personas que quieren tener el aire acondicionado a baja temperatura y otros que quieren que se note lo menos posible.
Si solo en casa puedes elegirlo a tu gusto, pero cuando llegas a la empresa comienzan los problemas.
¿Quién no se ha encontrado en su oficina a gente con chaqueta en pleno verano mientras hay otros sudando la gota gorda? Pues bien, esta es una de las tantas empresas en las que los trabajadores no se ponen de acuerdo ¡ni comunicándose mediante pos-it!
Sin duda la mejor respuesta es la de la señora de la limpieza.
Las guerras del termostato han empezado en la oficina... pic.twitter.com/VZDUTz05Ub
— Piter O'toole (@Piterotoole) 6 de junio de 2019
Que comiencen los juegos del aire...
— David Avellaneda (@Davellanedar) 6 de junio de 2019
Me ahogo de la risa.
— marcos (@emece) 6 de junio de 2019
La limpiadora una crack!
— Blanca (@BlancaXuxe) 6 de junio de 2019
Las movidas de siempre.... Antes se aclararán con el Brexit que en el "...que frío hace..." "nos asamos de calor..."
— Sergio Alfonso Orteg (@MegaSergio30363) 6 de junio de 2019
En la mía es diaria en cualquier estación...es un tema más que popular en el ascensor...
— Esther de la Orden (@mestheros) 6 de junio de 2019
Presidenta del Club de fans de la limpiadora! ????????♀️????????????????
— La BlaBla (@La_BlaBla) 7 de junio de 2019
Hay dos bandos, un pervertido y una limpiadora preocupándose de la decadencia humana
— AQAbiboy (@AQAbiboy) 7 de junio de 2019
Ponlo a tu gusto y arranca los botones para que no se suba ni baje
— lagartito (@larjartito) 7 de junio de 2019
A mi me ponen el aire a 23° y me paso el verano en cama con anginas, mi madriña qué horror
— BettyLaLoca (@cacolaloca) 6 de junio de 2019
