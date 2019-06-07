Imagina la cara de condescendencia que ponen los mayordomos británicos en las películas. Pues bien, es la misma cara que tiene el Zorro Tibetano, un mamífero de la familia Canidae endémico que se encuentra en la meseta tibetana en Nepal, China e India.
Una vez que le miras a los ojos, no podrás zafarte de su recuerdo. Da igual lo que hagas, su mirada te acompañará cada vez que hagas algo malo.
El Zorro Tibetano no es el único que mira con condescendencia. Aquí os dejamos otras miradas condescendientes.
Hoy, en "Animales que de verdad existen", el zorro tibetano, el bicho que te juzga con la condescendencia de un mayordomo británico. pic.twitter.com/ubNHcfNCyf
— David B. Gil (@DavidBGil) 4 de junio de 2019
— Manuel Varela (@ManuelVarelaH) 4 de junio de 2019
¿Condescendencia eso? ¡Bah! Aprendices... pic.twitter.com/aXl8cOBJEE
— Huganay (@Huganay) 4 de junio de 2019
La vizcacha, jamás serás tan sabio como ella. pic.twitter.com/FlONcO5pqL
— Carlos del Castillo (@CdelCastilloM) 5 de junio de 2019
— Cónsul Barcinoball (@barcinoball) 4 de junio de 2019
— GC. (@GreenCritical) 4 de junio de 2019
— Mabel GC (@Mabel_de_Valpo) 4 de junio de 2019
Es ÉL pic.twitter.com/95NRfj51Qw
— Viktor Navorski (@MhPucciarelli) 4 de junio de 2019
