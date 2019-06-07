Diario Público
Imagina la cara de condescendencia que ponen los mayordomos británicos en las películas. Pues bien, es la misma cara que tiene el Zorro Tibetano, un mamífero de la familia Canidae endémico que se encuentra en la meseta tibetana en Nepal, China e India.

Una vez que le miras a los ojos, no podrás zafarte de su recuerdo. Da igual lo que hagas, su mirada te acompañará cada vez que hagas algo malo.

El Zorro Tibetano no es el único que mira con condescendencia. Aquí os dejamos otras miradas condescendientes.

