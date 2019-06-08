Diario Público
Alberto Rodríguez La última (y cutre) manipulación para que Alberto Rodríguez parezca drogado

El nuevo secretario de organización de Podemos, Alberto Rodríguez, tiene todos los focos puestos y hay quienes intentan aprovecharse de la tesitura.

Una tuitera, que actúa bajo el nombre de @Selene01234, ha publicado un vídeo en el que critica a Alberto Rodríguez por estar bajo supuestos efectos de las drogas: "¡Dios mío, de dónde los sacan! ¿Cuanto más zarrapastroso mejor?", dice la mujer.

El vídeo, por si había dudas, está manipulado. Tal vez lo más preocupante es que la gente lo comparta y le de igual que sea verdad o no.

Ni siquiera se trata de una mentira difícil de desmontar, como haya podido pasar con vídeos falsos de Obama.

Varios tuiteros quisieron denunciar la cutrez de montaje, para intentar frenar el recorrido de la mentira.

He aquí el vídeo original.

El mismo tuitero desvela que la táctica se ha usado más veces para quitar prestigio a rivales políticos. El más reciente es el de Nancy Pelosi, rival político de Trump con el que ha tenido más de una discusión. El periódico New York Times tuvo que salir a desementir que el vídeo que circulaba por las redes fuera realmente de Pelosi, ya que al igual que el de Alberto Rodriguez, estaba ralentizado.

El Washington Post hizo un vídeo en el que desmentía el vídeo, pese a que ya acumulaba miles de visitas.

