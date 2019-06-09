Diario Público
Presidente de El Salvador El presidente de El Salvador se pasa las redes sociales; da órdenes a sus ministros vía Twitter

Como si se tratara de un capítulo cutre de Black Mirror, Nayib Bukele, presidente de El Salvador, da ordenes a sus ministros a través de su perfil de Twitter.

Ellos, con gran educación y premura, suelen responder con contundencia. Esto ha despertado una convulsión en redes. ¿Alguien se imagina a Pedro Sánchez dando órdenes a sus ministros?

Cierto es que no se toma muy en serio las redes.

Bukele asumió el cargo de presidente de la República el 1 de junio de 2019, sucediendo a Salvador Sánchez Cerén

Y casi siempre obtiene respuesta desde los ministerios y organismos públicos

La estrategia de comunicación es todo un éxito, intentando mostrar una honestidad brutal y una transparencia de Gobierno única.

