Como si se tratara de un capítulo cutre de Black Mirror, Nayib Bukele, presidente de El Salvador, da ordenes a sus ministros a través de su perfil de Twitter.
Ellos, con gran educación y premura, suelen responder con contundencia. Esto ha despertado una convulsión en redes. ¿Alguien se imagina a Pedro Sánchez dando órdenes a sus ministros?
La cuenta del presidente de El Salvador es adicción. Da órdenes por ahí y le contestan. pic.twitter.com/LvWub6vbrg
— Ignacio Chiappe (@nachochiappe) 6 de junio de 2019
Cierto es que no se toma muy en serio las redes.
DRACARYS
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) 9 de junio de 2019
Bukele asumió el cargo de presidente de la República el 1 de junio de 2019, sucediendo a Salvador Sánchez Cerén
Se le ordena al Ministro de Hacienda @Nelfuent, solicitar a la @AsambleaSV, la asignación de 5 millones de dólares del PGN, obtenidos del crecimiento en la recaudación fiscal, para dotar de uniformes nuevos a todos nuestros agentes de la @PNC_SV y miembros de la @FUERZARMADASV.
— Nayib Bukele (@nayibbukele) 8 de junio de 2019
Y casi siempre obtiene respuesta desde los ministerios y organismos públicos
De inmediato Presidente @nayibbukele, voy a ejecutar esa orden. https://t.co/qk78m9Jqqu
— Osiris Luna Meza (@OsirisLunaMeza) 8 de junio de 2019
La estrategia de comunicación es todo un éxito, intentando mostrar una honestidad brutal y una transparencia de Gobierno única.
Señor Presidente @nayibbukele, le informo que hemos cumplido con el pago del bono para todos los custodios de @CentrosPenales correspondientes a los meses de abril, mayo y junio.
— Rogelio Rivas (@RogelioRivasSS) 8 de junio de 2019
EL PRESIDENTE @nayibbukele ESTA ECHANDO A TODOS LOS PARIENTES INEPTOS (NEPOTISMO).
¡BAJANDO EL GASTO PUBLICO POR TWITTER!
¿Se imaginan un Presidente Argentino que haga esto?
¿Uno que no tenga miedo?
¿Un Presidente que no se tome vacaciones por 4 añitos?
(LA NACION, ARGENTINA)
— Dante Gebel (@DanteGebelOk) 7 de junio de 2019
