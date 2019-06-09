Uno de los guionistas de El Mundo Today, Tomás Fuentes, ha querido hacer una pequeña guía para los turistas que acudan a los alrededores de la central nuclear de Chernobyl.

Muchos no habéis visto Chernobyl, y por tanto no os han convalidado el título de física nuclear. Os doy unos consejos que, sin haber visto la serie, seguro que se os pasarían por alto.

La serie de HBO ha generado todo un debate en torno a la energía nuclear, a su uso y a sus precauciones, que muchas veces la gente decide desoír. Es por ello, que Fuentes da unos pequeños consejos a los que se acerquen a la zona ucraniana donde se respiran átomos radioactivos.

2. Si para visitar un destino turístico te obligan a ponerte un traje para protegerte de la radiación, no es buena idea desnudarse. pic.twitter.com/jv6AzQyl8F

3. Si estás en un lugar radioactivo y quieres hacer una foto divertida jugando con la perspectiva, procura que la foto quede bien a la primera. No es buena idea alargarse buscando la imagen perfecta. pic.twitter.com/ktRTim6Qn1

4. En general, no es buena idea acercarse a animales salvajes. Si han crecido y vivido toda la vida en una zona radioactiva no anula el peligro. Es más: podrían acentuarlo. pic.twitter.com/jOpqw9xEwq

5- Y sobre todo, intenta no tocarlos. pic.twitter.com/P9yfRECBgl

7- Si no sabes exactamente qué pasó, no improvises. Hacer la gárgola tiene cierto sentido en Notre Dame, pero no en Chernobyl. pic.twitter.com/5vybIln6rX

— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019