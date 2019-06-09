Uno de los guionistas de El Mundo Today, Tomás Fuentes, ha querido hacer una pequeña guía para los turistas que acudan a los alrededores de la central nuclear de Chernobyl.
Muchos no habéis visto Chernobyl, y por tanto no os han convalidado el título de física nuclear. Os doy unos consejos que, sin haber visto la serie, seguro que se os pasarían por alto.
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
La serie de HBO ha generado todo un debate en torno a la energía nuclear, a su uso y a sus precauciones, que muchas veces la gente decide desoír. Es por ello, que Fuentes da unos pequeños consejos a los que se acerquen a la zona ucraniana donde se respiran átomos radioactivos.
1. Desconfía de aquellos destinos vacacionales donde hay que llevar medidor de radioactividad. Si ves un cartel de “Peligro, radioactividad”, ten cuidado. Podría haber radioactividad. pic.twitter.com/MDdRBN1wH2
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
2. Si para visitar un destino turístico te obligan a ponerte un traje para protegerte de la radiación, no es buena idea desnudarse. pic.twitter.com/jv6AzQyl8F
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
3. Si estás en un lugar radioactivo y quieres hacer una foto divertida jugando con la perspectiva, procura que la foto quede bien a la primera. No es buena idea alargarse buscando la imagen perfecta. pic.twitter.com/ktRTim6Qn1
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
4. En general, no es buena idea acercarse a animales salvajes. Si han crecido y vivido toda la vida en una zona radioactiva no anula el peligro. Es más: podrían acentuarlo. pic.twitter.com/jOpqw9xEwq
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
5- Y sobre todo, intenta no tocarlos. pic.twitter.com/P9yfRECBgl
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
6- Si aún así vas al lugar donde ocurrió una catástrofe nuclear, intenta transmitir a tus seguidores el drama que allí se vivió, de la manera más respetuosa posible. pic.twitter.com/NtlJubanQy
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
7- Si no sabes exactamente qué pasó, no improvises. Hacer la gárgola tiene cierto sentido en Notre Dame, pero no en Chernobyl. pic.twitter.com/5vybIln6rX
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
8- Mucha gente no quiso ser evacuada porque no tenían donde ir. Hazles una visita y pregúntales si brillan en la oscuridad. Es una cosa que agradecen mucho. pic.twitter.com/ZCBm2yzxNA
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
9- No pongas el papo en zonas contaminadas. pic.twitter.com/o0ZMxHEfmx
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
y 10- Nunca es tarde para aprender qué pasó en Chernobyl. Este chico visitó la central (con pulserita), pero hasta que no vio la serie un año después no entendió que aquello que había visitado no era Murcia. Graciad, HBO. pic.twitter.com/BejoNYayzJ
— Tomàs Fuentes (@cap0) 7 de junio de 2019
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>