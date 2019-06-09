Diario Público
Diario Público

Vox bar gay Vox es un partido ultraderechista, pero también un bar gay de Japón

Por

El peor sueño posible de Vox, que quiere que el desfile del Orgullo de Madrid se celebre en la Casa de Campo. Un bar de Tokio lleva su nombre... y es de ambiente homosexual.

De esta manera, las redes han ardido para hacer bromas sobre Vox, uno de los temas favoritos desde que entrasen en el parlamento andaluz.

Incluso la tipografía del bar guarda parecido con el que usa el partido ultraderechista.

Algunos tuiteros han recogido la noticia, que seguro que no gustará a Abascal.

Las respuestas irónicas, por tanto, no se han hecho esperar.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo