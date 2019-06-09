El peor sueño posible de Vox, que quiere que el desfile del Orgullo de Madrid se celebre en la Casa de Campo. Un bar de Tokio lleva su nombre... y es de ambiente homosexual.
De esta manera, las redes han ardido para hacer bromas sobre Vox, uno de los temas favoritos desde que entrasen en el parlamento andaluz.
Incluso la tipografía del bar guarda parecido con el que usa el partido ultraderechista.
-En Japón VOX es un bar GAY muy entretenido. pic.twitter.com/spDiafqzF7
— Pedro M. Otero (@PedroPmotero) 2 de mayo de 2019
Algunos tuiteros han recogido la noticia, que seguro que no gustará a Abascal.
La emoción de los que flipan porque exista un bar gay en Japón que VOX es solo comparable a cuando se elegía al tonto de cómo delegado.
— Alejandro Perez (@Alejandroperez) 9 de junio de 2019
En Japón hay un bar gay que se llama vox mira que me muero pic.twitter.com/jfcGmXmSep
— ???????????????????????? ✧ 24 (@shownicia) 7 de junio de 2019
Adoro que en Tokyo VOX sea un bar gay ????????❤️ pic.twitter.com/RZ1fSJLMLm
— ???? Anshin Doyle ???? (@AnshinTokyo) 7 de junio de 2019
Las respuestas irónicas, por tanto, no se han hecho esperar.
Gaysper
— July ???? (@GoJuly_) 8 de junio de 2019
Dulce ironía de la vida
— Abel, no el de la Biblia (@AbelGodiz) 7 de junio de 2019
Yo en Kyoto me encontré con esto...ahora no sé cómo tomármelo ???? pic.twitter.com/c3MVomchND
— catrefacto (@catrefacto) 8 de junio de 2019
Como lo vean @Santi_ABASCAL y @Ortega_Smith les da un patatús????????
— El Procastinador (@procastinador9) 8 de junio de 2019
Reacción de un simpatizante. pic.twitter.com/8zi5Mt1t4z
— David Stark (@Davidxy25) 8 de junio de 2019
— Álvaro Guzmán Gutiérrez (@AlvaroGuzguti) 8 de junio de 2019
