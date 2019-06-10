Diario Público
¿A quién da la mano el rey Juan Carlos? Los memes más hilarantes de su foto en Roland Garros

El pasado 2 de junio el rey Juan Carlos se retiró de la vida pública presidiendo una corrida de toros en Aranjuez. Desde entonces su vida… no parece haber cambiado mucho, a decir verdad. Este domingo acudió con la infanta Elena a la final de Roland Garros, que enfrentó al español Rafa Nadal con el austriaco Dominic Thiem. Nadal agradeció su presencia y luego le dio la mano. El momento fue recogido por las cámaras… y posteriormente reinterpretado por los tuiteros, que han tirado de humor y han cambiado al flamante campeón de Roland Garros por diferentes personajes en sus memes:

