“Urbanita, de izquierdas y "bastante guapa": retrato robot de la mujer infiel”. Con este mensaje tan machista ha empezado el lunes el periódico El Mundo.

El medio, en su sección 'Sexo', ha publicado un artículo haciéndose eco de un supuesto estudio difundido por la app Gleeden, una web dedicada a encuentros entre personas casadas.

El artículo ha sido tremendamente criticado por los usuarios y las usuarias al catalogar de esta forma a las mujeres que ponen los cuernos a sus parejas.

Además, han añadido que según la app, las mujeres que son infieles lo hacen porque están empoderadas. “Ellas se sienten más libres de engañar”, publican.

Por si fuera poco, para fortalecer dicha teoría, explican que este tipo de mujeres son las menos hacen “en el reparto de tareas en el hogar”.

El artículo ha sido tildado de machista y, como era de esperar, cientos de usuarios han criticado la publicación.

