“Urbanita, de izquierdas y "bastante guapa": retrato robot de la mujer infiel”. Con este mensaje tan machista ha empezado el lunes el periódico El Mundo.
El medio, en su sección 'Sexo', ha publicado un artículo haciéndose eco de un supuesto estudio difundido por la app Gleeden, una web dedicada a encuentros entre personas casadas.
Urbanita, de izquierdas y "bastante guapa": retrato robot de la mujer infiel. https://t.co/ZPqU0bSrqk
— EL MUNDO (@elmundoes) 10 de junio de 2019
El artículo ha sido tremendamente criticado por los usuarios y las usuarias al catalogar de esta forma a las mujeres que ponen los cuernos a sus parejas.
Además, han añadido que según la app, las mujeres que son infieles lo hacen porque están empoderadas. “Ellas se sienten más libres de engañar”, publican.
Por si fuera poco, para fortalecer dicha teoría, explican que este tipo de mujeres son las menos hacen “en el reparto de tareas en el hogar”.
El artículo ha sido tildado de machista y, como era de esperar, cientos de usuarios han criticado la publicación.
— Don Chalecos© (@donchalecos) 10 de junio de 2019
Como artículo periodístico resulta bastante malo, me resulta patético clasificar a las mujeres de esta forma.
— berpre (@corvitepresno) 10 de junio de 2019
Bravo, con este artículo habéis conseguido poner de acuerdo a “rojos” y “fachas” en que sois “periodismo” basura ???????? pic.twitter.com/SaULEDm878
— Voxman (@Voxmantskr) 10 de junio de 2019
En vez de EL MUNDO porqué no os llamáis LOS MUNDOS DÉ YUPI ????????????????????????
— Rubén (@RubnJunco1) 10 de junio de 2019
Aquí las feas infieles de izquierdas quejándose de que no las tienen en consideración en el titular.
— Sr Sinilos (@carloszds) 10 de junio de 2019
Hombre, machista y de periodismo escaso, un perfil que abunda en @elmundoes #FelizLunes pic.twitter.com/ftLq6c7Nj3
— Zuriñe (@Zurine3) 10 de junio de 2019
— Kauekas (@Joseluisoloyo) 10 de junio de 2019
