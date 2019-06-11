Los vídeos más divertidos de la red recopilados en un hilo de Twitter

¿Cuántos vídeos divertidos se suben a las redes y desaparecen entre millones de tuits? ¿Cuántas risas nos hemos echado con ellos y luego no los hemos vuelto a encontrar?
Ante ello, una usuaria de Twitter ha recopilado los mejores vídeos de la red.
????voy a hacer un hilo de videos iconicos / bonitos de la historia de twitter porque no quiero que caigan en el olvido ????
please
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
La mayoría de los vídeos son muy conocidos, pero siempre está bien recordarlos y reírse un rato. ¡Aquí os dejamos algunos!
1. El primero obviamente el video del padre cantando con su hija porque AJLSKDF ES PRECIOSOpic.twitter.com/6NygKO2Avj
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
4. Parece que la cosa va de padres jajaj aqui otro padre bailando con su hijo 'Let it go' LES ADOROpic.twitter.com/pRWHA55QT2
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
5. El chico que flipaba con todos los animalespic.twitter.com/7c4nqLxt3a
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
7. Este video TENEIS que verlo CON sonidopic.twitter.com/bLA4zCgrS8
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
8. Jason enseñándole a su hijo beatbox ????❤️pic.twitter.com/rHgkcDzszp
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
14. El niño y su perrito, es lo más adorable que vais a ver hoypic.twitter.com/lRGM9UoW2K
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
15. El puto hipopótamo en la rotonda del Eroskipic.twitter.com/55ooMj8VX7
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
16. La reacción del perro al ver a alguien disfrazado de su juguete favorito, esto me da 8430294 años más de vidapic.twitter.com/i94nKkPDZ3
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
24. Tengo que añadir este video, PORQUE ME PARECE SUPER ADORABLE ESTE PADRE HABLANDO CON EL BEBE, TREMENDA CONVERSACIÓN :'') pic.twitter.com/oCWP4xkwCi
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 9 de junio de 2019
26. W E L C O M E pic.twitter.com/z4mEgEbYcm
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 9 de junio de 2019
11. eL PERRITOOpic.twitter.com/bUyuoZbg7W
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
19. El perro acaricia al gato Y EL GATO LE DA UN ABRAZO AJSDLFKpic.twitter.com/vamQ4oeGvu
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
3. El padre que baila con su hija asldkf este video es super puro ❤️pic.twitter.com/2I5WqjQZuT
— maria. ????️???? (@mariiahrainbow) 8 de junio de 2019
