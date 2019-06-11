Diario Público
Diario Público

Los vídeos más divertidos de la red recopilados en un hilo de Twitter

Por

¿Cuántos vídeos divertidos se suben a las redes y desaparecen entre millones de tuits? ¿Cuántas risas nos hemos echado con ellos y luego no los hemos vuelto a encontrar?

Ante ello, una usuaria de Twitter ha recopilado los mejores vídeos de la red.

La mayoría de los vídeos son muy conocidos, pero siempre está bien recordarlos y reírse un rato. ¡Aquí os dejamos algunos!

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo