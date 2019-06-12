Diario Público
Un hombre de 70 años ha sido detenido tras gastarse 5.000 euros con una tarjeta sustraída. De esa cantidad, 1.500 euros los invirtió en jamón de bellota, lomo y quesos ibéricos.

Su historial delictivo es amplio, ya que ha sido detenido más de 20 veces por estafa, apropiación indebida y hurto.

Muchos tuiteros han optado por tomarse con humor la noticia e incluso se han atrevido a abalar su buen gusto e incluso algunos han pedido el indulto entre risas.

