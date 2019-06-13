Cuando lo normal resulta extraordinario: las redes aplauden que las marcas usen maniquís de tallas grandes

Cuando vas de compras da igual a qué escaparate mires. Todos los maniquís lucen cuerpos delgados y atléticos, pero realmente no todas las personas son así.

Nike ha decidido apostar por la diversidad de cuerpos con su nueva tienda en Oxford Street (Londres), que incluye ropa para personas con tallas grandes.

El twittero Mohamed Al Maeeni ha preguntado, de forma retórica, si Nike está promoviendo la obesidad con estos maniquís, respondiéndose a sí mismo: “No promueven la obesidad, sino que reflejan la realidad”.

Such a positive step! No they’re giving confidence and power for people to start believing in themselves.

Las redes sociales han aplaudido la iniciativa.



Nike está promoviendo ropa para personas

Nike is acknowledging that there are obese people and that they too should look classy when working out. From where I'm sitting, looks like a win - win. ????‍♂️

— Great (@JohnDoe049) 11 de junio de 2019