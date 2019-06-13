Diario Público
Cuando lo normal resulta extraordinario: las redes aplauden que las marcas usen maniquís de tallas grandes

Cuando vas de compras da igual a qué escaparate mires. Todos los maniquís lucen cuerpos delgados y atléticos, pero realmente no todas las personas son así.

Nike ha decidido apostar por la diversidad de cuerpos con su nueva tienda en Oxford Street (Londres), que incluye ropa para personas con tallas grandes.

El twittero Mohamed Al Maeeni ha preguntado, de forma retórica, si Nike está promoviendo la obesidad con estos maniquís, respondiéndose a sí mismo: “No promueven la obesidad, sino que reflejan la realidad”.

Nike está reconociendo que hay personas obesas y que también deben lucir con clase cuando se trabaja. Desde donde estoy sentada, parece una victoria

Nike no es la primera marca que ha apostado por modelos y maniquís de tallas grandes. H&M y Kiabi ya apostaron por utilizar modelos y maniquís para dar espacio a todo tipo de cuerpos.

