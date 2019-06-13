Cuando lo normal resulta extraordinario: las redes aplauden que las marcas usen maniquís de tallas grandes

Cuando vas de compras da igual a qué escaparate mires. Todos los maniquís lucen cuerpos delgados y atléticos, pero realmente no todas las personas son así.
Nike ha decidido apostar por la diversidad de cuerpos con su nueva tienda en Oxford Street (Londres), que incluye ropa para personas con tallas grandes.
El twittero Mohamed Al Maeeni ha preguntado, de forma retórica, si Nike está promoviendo la obesidad con estos maniquís, respondiéndose a sí mismo: “No promueven la obesidad, sino que reflejan la realidad”.
So Nike are promoting obesity now? pic.twitter.com/DWFaylV8Pm
— Mohamed Al Maeeni (@redbey) 10 de junio de 2019
Such a positive step!
No they’re giving confidence and power for people to start believing in themselves.
— Mohamed Al Maeeni (@redbey) 11 de junio de 2019
Opinion: Nike’s plus-sized mannequins don’t ‘promote’ obesity – they reflect reality https://t.co/csgN7VjvON
— Mohamed Al Maeeni (@redbey) 11 de junio de 2019
Las redes sociales han aplaudido la iniciativa.
No es el fin. La compañía debe de ser incluyente y habemos personas q no encontramos ropa de nuestra talla (tallas más grandes) enhorabuena @Nike por su buena decisión.
— Jhon Katzenbach (@JhonKatzenbach) 7 de junio de 2019
Un paso. Espero que pronto hagan lo mismo con la publicidad, los banners y les empleades. ????
— Vero Méndez???? (@vero_mz) 7 de junio de 2019
Es una excelente decisión. Ojalá todas las marcas hicieran lo mismo. Es muy positivo.
— Carlos Selun (@CarlosSelun) 12 de junio de 2019
Nike is promoting clothing for people.
— Lana Del Taco (@NightSZ110) 12 de junio de 2019
Nike está promoviendo ropa para personas
Nike is acknowledging that there are obese people and that they too should look classy when working out. From where I'm sitting, looks like a win - win. ????♂️
— Great (@JohnDoe049) 11 de junio de 2019
Nike está reconociendo que hay personas obesas y que también deben lucir con clase cuando se trabaja. Desde donde estoy sentada, parece una victoria
Nike no es la primera marca que ha apostado por modelos y maniquís de tallas grandes. H&M y Kiabi ya apostaron por utilizar modelos y maniquís para dar espacio a todo tipo de cuerpos.
Modelos barriga cervecera en @KiabiES Pensando en las necesidades de muchos #Clientes #AsíSíSeVENDE pic.twitter.com/HsmAIIJgzl
— José Ignacio Perier (@jiperier) 25 de abril de 2015
H&M apuesta por una modelo de tallas grandes en su catálogo de bañadores. Aunque más que grandes, son normales pic.twitter.com/MswGucFop4
— Yure Boop ???? (@YureBoop) 9 de mayo de 2013
