La hemeroteca retrata a Casado: “Imaginaos que el PSOE le saca 52 escaños al PP. ¿Alguien podría entender que bloqueáramos la investidura?”

El presidente del Gobierno en funciones, Pedro Sánchez, ha retomado estos días las conversaciones con los partidos para la formación de un Gobierno y, sobre todo, para su investidura. El líder del PSOE parece contar con los votos de Podemos, pero aún le faltaría para lograr los necesarios para ser investido presidente.
Tanto PP como Ciudadanos se lo podrían facilitar absteniéndose, algo que ambas formaciones ya han rechazado durante sus citas con Sánchez esta semana. Algo que choca con la máxima que defendió Pablo Casado en 2016, cuando era vicesecretario de Comunicación del PP y Mariano Rajoy buscaba su investidura.
"Imaginaos que el PSOE le saca 52 escaños y dos millones y medio de votos al PP. ¿Alguien podría entender que nosotros bloqueáramos la investidura del líder del PSOE? Vamos, tendríamos manifestaciones en la puerta de nuestra sede", decía el ahora líder del PP en Los desayunos de TVE, en unas declaraciones que el programa El Intermedio ha rescatado.
Finalmente, tras descabalgar a Pedro Sánchez del liderazgo del PSOE, la mayoría de los socialistas se abstuvieron en el Congreso para facilitar la investidura de Rajoy.
