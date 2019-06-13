Diario Público
Diario Público

La portada sexista que Charlie Hebdo dedica al Mundial de fútbol femenino: “Nos lo vamos a comer un mes”

Por

La Copa Mundial Femenina de Fútbol 2019, que se está celebrando en Francia, es ya la competición deportiva protagonizada por mujeres más mediática hasta la fecha. Logrando así que se ponga en el foco de atención la demanda del fútbol femenino: igualdad en un deporte en el que los protagonistas son ellos. Sin embargo, la revista satírica Charlie Hebdo ha dedicado una portada sexista al Mundial con una imagen de unos genitales femeninos con un balón de fútbol entrando y la frase "Nos lo vamos a comer un mes".

A esta portada se le suma un editorial crítico con el fútbol femenino en donde se llega a preguntar si "debería participar también en el embrutecimiento de las multitudes para que se tomen en serio y se consideren iguales al fútbol masculino".

En el editorial se afirma que "es triste ver cómo el fútbol femenino se esfuerza por volverse tan estúpido, vulgar y cínico como el juego masculino. Cuando los árbitros de los partidos femeninos se hayan vuelto tan corruptos como los que ofician para los hombres, cuando las Copas Mundiales de fútbol femenino se celebran en estadios donde las mujeres embarazadas son torturadas eléctricamente, el fútbol femenino y la religión de la igualdad habrán ganado. No sabemos qué habrán ganado, pero lo habrán ganado".

Las reacciones a este número, que se puso a la venta el 12 de junio, no se han hecho esperar calificándolo de "vomitivo".

Lo último en Tremending