“En España, Ciudadanos abre la puerta a los acuerdos con la extrema derecha ”. Así explica el diario Le Monde los últimos movimientos del partido de Albert Rivera. Según la noticia, publicada este miércoles en la edición digital del rotativo francés y firmada por Sandrine Morel, “la estrategia del partido liberal Ciudadanos (Cs) para ocultar sus acuerdos, directos o indirectos, con la extrema derecha ya no engaña a nadie en España”.

El prestigioso diario explica a sus lectores que Ciudadanos ha logrado colocar como presidente de la Asamblea de Madrid a Juan Trinidad gracias a los votos de Vox y que el partido ultra logró un puesto en la mesa gracias a ese acuerdo. El artículo, que también explica los posibles acuerdos en Murcia y Castilla y León, asegura que es una posición “difícil de defender” cuando este partido “pretendía encarnar la regeneración de las instituciones españolas”.

Muchos usuarios han reparado en la noticia y la han compartido en sus redes sociales:

