Felipe VI muestra su apoyo a la tauromaquia y las críticas no se hacen esperar

La foto del rey Felipe VI presidiendo la corrida de la Beneficencia de la feria de San Isidro en la plaza de Las Ventas de Madrid ha generado una profunda polémica en redes.
El Rey preside en la Plaza de Toros de Las Ventas, la tradicional corrida de la Beneficencia de la Feria de San Isidro. https://t.co/4nO4B6IHWi pic.twitter.com/jA5rO6xRcu
— Casa de S.M. el Rey (@CasaReal) 12 de junio de 2019
Muchos usuarios le han echado en cara su apoyo a la tauromaquia, aunque los seguidores de esta práctica han alabado que presidiera la corrida.
En el palco le acompañaban el Ministro de Fomento en funciones, José Luis Ábalos, el Presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid en funciones, Pedro Rollán, y el torero retirado Juan José Padilla.
Hay que recordad que este último lució una bandera franquista en una corrida de toros celebrada en Jaén en septiembre del año 2017.
Felipe VI, el matarife Padilla y el ministro Ábalos en las Ventas presidiendo la tortura y muerte de un toro entre aplausos del público.
Marca España pic.twitter.com/OH142QTVBW
— Manolo Breñas (@ManuB72179071) 13 de junio de 2019
Tengo vergüenza de mi país
— Charles Hermann Gomez (@Charly_Raconte) 12 de junio de 2019
¡Súbditos, márcharos inmediatamente de esta multitudinaria manifestación contra mí! ¡Yo os lo ordeno! pic.twitter.com/eFO35fIyiy
— Rey Felipe VI de Bombón (@reyfelipebombon) 13 de junio de 2019
¡Qué decepción tan grande siento al ver al Rey Felipe VI en la corrida de la Beneficencia!
La tauromaquia no es cultura, es una salvajada sin cabida en la España del siglo XXI, tiene sus días contados, al tiempo...¡y si la Monarquía la apoya caerá junto a ella!
— Miguel Molina (@miguelm66306012) 12 de junio de 2019
Gracias por apoyar la Fiesta, Señor.
¡Viva el Rey!
— Javier Ramírez (@JaviRamR) 12 de junio de 2019
Qué hace el rey presidiendo una corrida de toros, cuando la mayoría de los españoles están contra el maltrato animal? La monarquía no nos representa, está a años luz del sentir de los ciudadanos.
— Ibarburus (@muydiminuta) 12 de junio de 2019
Blood and Fire???? pic.twitter.com/cmnRHCmyLQ
— Cesc (@Txesc) 12 de junio de 2019
