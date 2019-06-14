Diario Público
Felipe VI muestra su apoyo a la tauromaquia y las críticas no se hacen esperar

La foto del rey Felipe VI presidiendo la corrida de la Beneficencia de la feria de San Isidro en la plaza de Las Ventas de Madrid ha generado una profunda polémica en redes.

Muchos usuarios le han echado en cara su apoyo a la tauromaquia, aunque los seguidores de esta práctica han alabado que presidiera la corrida.

En el palco le acompañaban el Ministro de Fomento en funciones, José Luis Ábalos, el Presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid en funciones, Pedro Rollán, y el torero retirado Juan José Padilla.

Hay que recordad que este último lució una bandera franquista en una corrida de toros celebrada en Jaén en septiembre del año 2017.

