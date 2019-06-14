Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter “#GuerraMundialMillenials”: el divertido hashtag que muestra la forma en la que se expresan los jóvenes

Por

Que el lenguaje y las expresiones han cambiado es un hecho que podemos comprobar cada vez que hablamos con personas de diferentes generaciones.

Frases como “nasti de plasti”, “lo llevas clarinete” o “¿de qué vas? De Bitter Kas” son muy difíciles de escuchar en boca de las nuevas generaciones.

De la misma forma, debido a las redes sociales y la forma de comunicación, el estilo de vida ha cambiado de forma considerable.

Ante ello, los tuiteros han creado el hashtag #GuerraMundialMillenials con la idea de mostrar las amplias diferencias que existen entre generaciones con un toque de humor.

Los tuits muestran cómo serían las expresiones de las generaciones más jóvenes en una Guerra Mundial ficticia y siempre bajo el manto del humor.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo