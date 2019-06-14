Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Marc y Pau Gasol pasan a la historia de la NBA al ser los primeros hermanos que ganan el anillo

Por

Una década ha pasado desde que Pau Gasol consiguió su primer título en la NBA. Lo hizo con Los Ángeles Lakers tras ganar la final de 2009 a los Orlando Magic (4-1). Ahora es su hermano, Marc Gasol, quien ha conseguido el ansiado anillo.

Con la victoria de los Toronto Raptors en el sexto partido ante los Warriors, el apellido Gasol ha pasado a la historia convirtiendo a los Gasol en los únicos hermanos que han ganado al menos un título en la NBA.

Las redes sociales han estallado de emoción y han querido felicitar al pequeño de los hermanos.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo