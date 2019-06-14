Una década ha pasado desde que Pau Gasol consiguió su primer título en la NBA. Lo hizo con Los Ángeles Lakers tras ganar la final de 2009 a los Orlando Magic (4-1). Ahora es su hermano, Marc Gasol, quien ha conseguido el ansiado anillo.

Con la victoria de los Toronto Raptors en el sexto partido ante los Warriors, el apellido Gasol ha pasado a la historia convirtiendo a los Gasol en los únicos hermanos que han ganado al menos un título en la NBA.

Thank you... thank u very much... pic.twitter.com/FmpcMjo7H1

— Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) 14 de junio de 2019