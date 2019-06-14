Una década ha pasado desde que Pau Gasol consiguió su primer título en la NBA. Lo hizo con Los Ángeles Lakers tras ganar la final de 2009 a los Orlando Magic (4-1). Ahora es su hermano, Marc Gasol, quien ha conseguido el ansiado anillo.
Con la victoria de los Toronto Raptors en el sexto partido ante los Warriors, el apellido Gasol ha pasado a la historia convirtiendo a los Gasol en los únicos hermanos que han ganado al menos un título en la NBA.
Thank you... thank u very much... pic.twitter.com/FmpcMjo7H1
— Marc Gasol (@MarcGasol) 14 de junio de 2019
Ganar el anillo de la @NBA es algo tremendamente difícil y a la vez, maravilloso. Ya tienes tu anillo, @MarcGasol!!!! Gran Trabajo, Gran Esfuerzo e histórico triunfo!!!
Muchas felicidades a todo el equipo de los @raptors!! ???? pic.twitter.com/cEhicioOzk
— Pau Gasol (@paugasol) 14 de junio de 2019
Las redes sociales han estallado de emoción y han querido felicitar al pequeño de los hermanos.
HISTORIA
Los GASOL pic.twitter.com/IgcLpZoFAX
— NBA Spain (@NBAspain) 14 de junio de 2019
Día HISTÓRICO para el Baloncesto ESPAÑOL: Marc Gasol y Pau Gasol se convierten desde hoy en los PRIMEROS y ÚNICOS hermanos en la HISTORIA de la NBA en ganar ambos un anillo ???????????????????? pic.twitter.com/4XW6jsx1PW
— More Than A Game (@Pasion_Basket1) 14 de junio de 2019
¡¡MARC GASOL Y SERGE IBAKA EN LA CIMA DE LA NBA!!
De la selección, solo Pau Gasol ganó el anillo y ahora son Marc e Ibaka los que siguen su estela. Con Scariolo en el banquillo.
Motivos para estar orgullosos de nuestro baloncesto.#WeTheNorth#NBAFinalspic.twitter.com/ZZmRVllM9L
— Directos Al Aro (@DirectosAlAro) 14 de junio de 2019
¡Enhorabuena a Marc Gasol, Ibaka y el seleccionador Scariolo !
¡Consiguen el anillo de la NBA!
pic.twitter.com/FzHAncUflA
— Jordi Jimenez (@Jordi10Jimenez) 14 de junio de 2019
Otro español que gana la NBA. Otro Gasol. Muy grande Marc! pic.twitter.com/WvJxfcTWLb
— Pablo Conde (@PabloConde) 14 de junio de 2019
No me puedo alegrar más por este señor.
Un competidor. El apellido Gasol sigue haciendo historia. pic.twitter.com/SJ4WGAcv7P
— Jose Sáenz de Tejada (@jsaenzdetejada) 14 de junio de 2019
¡GRANDES! Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka y Scariolo hacen historia y logran el anillo de la #NBA con los Raptors. Hoy España celebra vuestro éxito. Sois ejemplo de superación y esfuerzo.
Felicidades @MarcGasol, @sergeibaka
y @sergioscariolo. #WeTheNorth https://t.co/won0XlEMRT
— Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) 14 de junio de 2019
Marc, Ibaka y Scariolo ganando el anillo. Fernando Martín haciéndose las Américas, Rudy con su camiseta en el concurso de mates, Pau, Calde????????, Garbajosa, Navarro, el Chacho, Ricky, Raül, Mirotic, Amaya Valdemoro, Palau y tantos nombres que nos emocionaron haciendo BALONCESTO pic.twitter.com/gQysAuQPry
— Pablo Iglesias (@Pablo_Iglesias_) 14 de junio de 2019
LA FOTOOOOOOO
El apellido Gasol sigue haciendo HISTORIA en la NBA ???????? pic.twitter.com/29QLqaea01
— More Than A Game (@Pasion_Basket1) 14 de junio de 2019
