Que el lenguaje y las expresiones han cambiado es un hecho que podemos comprobar cada vez que hablamos con personas de diferentes generaciones.
Frases como “nasti de plasti”, “lo llevas clarinete” o “¿de qué vas? De Bitter Kas” son muy difíciles de escuchar en boca de las nuevas generaciones.
De la misma forma, debido a las redes sociales y la forma de comunicación, el estilo de vida ha cambiado de forma considerable.
Ante ello, los tuiteros han creado el hashtag #GuerraMundialMillenials con la idea de mostrar las amplias diferencias que existen entre generaciones con un toque de humor.
Los tuits muestran cómo serían las expresiones de las generaciones más jóvenes en una Guerra Mundial ficticia y siempre bajo el manto del humor.
- Mi señor, nos están disparando
- Repórtalos y block
#GuerraMundialMillenials
— Gran Duque de Alba (@DuxAlbanus) 14 de junio de 2019
#GuerraMundialMillenials
Cómo que no podemos lanzar el misil porque no va el wifi. Habéis apagado y encendido el router? pic.twitter.com/vqM9HbujbK
— Falete Holidays (@faleteholidays) 14 de junio de 2019
Mi sargento, estoy in loooove con mi uniforme. #GuerraMundialMillenials
— Helen (@Helen_Lezalel) 14 de junio de 2019
Tengo nuevo crush en el bando enemigo, real. #GuerraMundialMillenials
— Anouk (@AnoukHinault) 14 de junio de 2019
Este es Pedro Medario, cabo primero francotirador que ganó la Cruz de oro por salvar a su batallón.
Pero, como no es youtuber no lo verás en los medios.
Comparte si te indigna #GuerraMundialMillenials pic.twitter.com/3IYeTh7aFZ
— Jorge_Nitales❤️???????????? (@Roman_tecado) 14 de junio de 2019
Mi sargento, ¿ha visto como resaltan las bombas con el filtro Calderón?, ¿le añado el emoji de la flamenca por las risas?. ????????????????????????#GuerraMundialMillenials pic.twitter.com/WBzoDN7jTd
— Sgt Pepperonni (@Sgt_Pepperonni) 14 de junio de 2019
Mi sargento, estoy in love con este verde militar.#GuerraMundialMillenials pic.twitter.com/tw9vQUo8sn
— La Ire (@lanietadeljuan) 14 de junio de 2019
Mi sargento, he encontrado un helicóptero en el wallapop #GuerraMundialMillenials
— Piter Piter (@PiterPiter10) 14 de junio de 2019
Mi sargento ,sonría ¡selfie en trincheras!!#GuerraMundialMillenials
— Monika (@Eireth) 14 de junio de 2019
¡Soldados: en posición de ZASCA! #GuerraMundialMillenials
— Raro Benson Señora (@bensonsenora) 14 de junio de 2019
El CETME es ideal de palo selfie! LOOOOOOLLLLLL!!!! #GuerraMundialMillenials
— Carmen (@Nonijurado) 14 de junio de 2019
Maniobras de distracción #GuerraMundialMillenials pic.twitter.com/nyYxo2bPK8
— Late Motiv en Movistar+ (@LateMotivCero) 14 de junio de 2019
Envía esta carta por WhatsApp a 10 contactos, o tendrás que ir a la guerra. #GuerraMundialMillenials
— MentaPolemic (@mentapolemic) 14 de junio de 2019
Mi sargento, si consigo 1000 Likes en este tuit podemos pedir refuerzos? #GuerraMundialMillenials
— DontWorryIKnow (@WorryKnow) 14 de junio de 2019
“Mi sargento, ¿dónde dejo el patinete?”#GuerraMundialMillenials
— George Kaplan (@GeorgeKplan) 14 de junio de 2019
Comentarios Tenemos novedades en el área de comentarios: sólo los miembros de la Comunidad de Público pueden debatir o comentar nuestras noticias (puedes unirte aquí). Si únicamente deseas leer los comentarios, antes debes iniciar sesión.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la comunidad de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>