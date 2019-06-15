Diario Público
Manuela Carmena El adiós tuitero de Carmena emociona a las redes: “Siempre os tendré conmigo”

Por

La izquierda no quería creerlo, pero sí, Manuela Carmena ya no es alcaldesa de Madrid. La candidata de Más Madrid abandona el Ejecutivo en detrimento de PP y Ciudadanos, que tras pactar con Vox consiguen un nuevo gobierno para la derecha.

El discurso final de Carmena, tras declarar a Almeida como nuevo alcalde de la ciudad, en el que ensalzaba su gestión y recordaba la lucha feminista, ha sido aplaudido en twitter.

Más tarde, se quiso despedir por redes sociales.

El aluvión de comentarios ha sido enorme.

