La izquierda no quería creerlo, pero sí, Manuela Carmena ya no es alcaldesa de Madrid. La candidata de Más Madrid abandona el Ejecutivo en detrimento de PP y Ciudadanos, que tras pactar con Vox consiguen un nuevo gobierno para la derecha.
El discurso final de Carmena, tras declarar a Almeida como nuevo alcalde de la ciudad, en el que ensalzaba su gestión y recordaba la lucha feminista, ha sido aplaudido en twitter.
Estoy llorando.#GraciasManuela
Siempre serás la mejor alcaldesa que ha tenido esta ciudad.pic.twitter.com/9r4CBOSRDY
— Guillem Clua (@guillemclua) 15 de junio de 2019
Más tarde, se quiso despedir por redes sociales.
Gracias Madrid, gracias por tanto. Ha sido un honor servir a todos los madrileños y madrileñas estos 4 años como alcaldesa. Siempre os tendré conmigo. Seguiré haciendo mi parte para cuidar la democracia, la libertad y los derechos sociales. Un abrazo fuerte. pic.twitter.com/agGiB1whW7
— Manuela Carmena (@ManuelaCarmena) 15 de junio de 2019
El aluvión de comentarios ha sido enorme.
Carmena ha salido a la calle para dar las gracias por el apoyo que está recibiendo en su adiós pic.twitter.com/PxWzQd5ERF
— Javier Bañuelos (@JaviBanuelos) 15 de junio de 2019
Nunca olvidaré cuando @ManuelaCarmena dio un paso al frente para poner fin al desgobierno del PP de Madrid con Esperanza Aguirre al frente. Tras estos 4 años de gobierno valiente y eficaz hoy toca decir: #GraciasManuela
— Íñigo Errejón (@ierrejon) 15 de junio de 2019
A las puertas del Ayto. Día muy triste en Madrid #GraciasManuela pic.twitter.com/qyn79WwVj2
— ????️???? Antonio PS ???????? (@Atlante_85) 15 de junio de 2019
Esto no se ha visto nunca en Madrid. Con mayor o menor acierto, pero trabajó por y para la dignidad de la gente, y ahora la gente se lo reconoce y se lo devuelve.
Algunos muchos te echaremos de menos. #GraciasManuela https://t.co/HDrROyGXvK
— Juancho Marqués (@JMarquesSoprano) 15 de junio de 2019
Que triste Madrid. #GraciasManuela ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lhZ99P1xXx
— Carlos Guitart (@escalopito) 15 de junio de 2019
Cuánto te queremos y cuánto te vamos a echar de menos, @ManuelaCarmena
Nadie ha traído tanta solidaridad, civismo y belleza a Madrid.
Gracias. https://t.co/UwUr0kdpZ4
— Mar Abad (@MarAbad) 15 de junio de 2019
