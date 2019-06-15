Diario Público
El mal perder de Imbroda: llama “traidor” y “sinvergüenza” a su sucesor el mismo día de la investidura

Momento del 'encontronazo' entre Imbroda y de Castro
El ya ex presidente de la Ciudad Autónoma de Melilla y líder del PP, Juan José Imbroda, no tiene buen perder. Eso, al menos, se deduce de la bronca sesión de investidura que ha vivido este viernes la ciudad de Melilla. Imbroda, que ha presidido la ciudad los últimos 19 años, ha calificado a su sucesor, Eduardo de Castro (Cs), como "un traidor" y "un sinvergüenza". según informa Europa Press.

Asimismo, Imbroda y de Castro también han protagonizado un encontronazo cuando se han cruzado después de que se conociera el resultado de la votación y nada más divulgarse la decisión de la Asamblea, cuando se oían los votos a De Castro, en los que se escuchaba a Imbroda decir "vaya personaje".

El cabreo de Imbroda tiene la siguiente explicación. Su partido, el PP, fue la fuerza más votada e Imbroda esperaba que el único edil de Cs le apoyara para formar gobierno junto a Vox. Pero de Castro no aceptó las condiciones de Imbroda y se perfiló como candidato a presidir la ciudad autónoma. Y así ha sido. De Castro ha resultado investido con los votos de Coalición por Melilla y del PSOE.

La siguiente decisión de Imbroda ha sido anunciar su dimisión.

