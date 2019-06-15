El mal perder de Imbroda: llama “traidor” y “sinvergüenza” a su sucesor el mismo día de la investidura

El ya ex presidente de la Ciudad Autónoma de Melilla y líder del PP, Juan José Imbroda, no tiene buen perder. Eso, al menos, se deduce de la bronca sesión de investidura que ha vivido este viernes la ciudad de Melilla. Imbroda, que ha presidido la ciudad los últimos 19 años, ha calificado a su sucesor, Eduardo de Castro (Cs), como "un traidor" y "un sinvergüenza". según informa Europa Press.
Desde la Taberna Andaluza de Melilla abrazo fuerte a todos los votantes del PP por ganar las elecciones.... aunque haya traidores sin escrúpulos que retuerzan la democracia. Traidores siempre hubo, en Melilla se llama Castro y era de Cs.
— Juan José Imbroda (@imbrodamelilla) 15 de junio de 2019
Asimismo, Imbroda y de Castro también han protagonizado un encontronazo cuando se han cruzado después de que se conociera el resultado de la votación y nada más divulgarse la decisión de la Asamblea, cuando se oían los votos a De Castro, en los que se escuchaba a Imbroda decir "vaya personaje".
En Melilla, Imbroda (PP) transmite el cargo a su sucesor con suma elegancia ...???? pic.twitter.com/KwUdythRn2
— Jon Inarritu (@JonInarritu) 15 de junio de 2019
El cabreo de Imbroda tiene la siguiente explicación. Su partido, el PP, fue la fuerza más votada e Imbroda esperaba que el único edil de Cs le apoyara para formar gobierno junto a Vox. Pero de Castro no aceptó las condiciones de Imbroda y se perfiló como candidato a presidir la ciudad autónoma. Y así ha sido. De Castro ha resultado investido con los votos de Coalición por Melilla y del PSOE.
Ver al ya ex presidente de Melilla empujar al nuevo presidente, la rabia que le puede y el estilo matón de Imbroda al perder un cargo que creía suyo es un placer que no me esperaba tener hoy. pic.twitter.com/y7FMKE6ED0
— Raúl Suárez (@class_RS) 15 de junio de 2019
La siguiente decisión de Imbroda ha sido anunciar su dimisión.
Esperad!!! Que aún hay más buenas noticias‼️#Imbroda dimite de Diputado de la Asamblea de #MELILLA tras perder la Presidencia ????????????
Dicen q por estar rodeado por multitud de casos de corrupción se atrincherará en el Senado ????????????
Que corra el aire!!! ???????? pic.twitter.com/qKylJGzFb2
— Julio Bassets /❤️ (@JBassetsMelilla) 15 de junio de 2019
Qué imagen la de Imbroda, presidente de Melilla, al darle la alternancia al nuevo Presidente de Melilla de Ciudadanos. Le ha faltado agredirle. Qué asco de país.
— inurrieta (@inurrieta) 15 de junio de 2019
¡Qué chungo, Imbroda! Hace falta menos testosterona en la política y en las instituciones. pic.twitter.com/46kyk6dSfa
— Ana Manso (@AnaMans0) 15 de junio de 2019
Como me tiene bloqueado, le diré a Imbroda que los traidores a España son los que no respetan los Derechos Humanos de los niños. Hasta nunca miserable. #Melilla pic.twitter.com/CFSngEogk9
— Jose Cosin ???????? (@Jose_Cosin) 15 de junio de 2019
