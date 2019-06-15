Diario Público
Carrefour y Mercadona El troleo a Carrefour y Mercadona por culpa de un patinete y del tío más vago del mundo

El típico debate que nunca creíste que tendrías: ¿Se puede entrar con patinete en un supermercado? Esa es la pregunta que un tuitero lanzaba a Carrefour y Mercadona, con respuestas dispares por parte de ambas empresas.

Aunque parezca sorprendente, el tipo no tenía intención de bromear: iba completamente en serio.

Las respuestas han sido variadas. Desde los que critican la comparación entre un patinete y un carrito de bebé y los que no dan crédito a ese tipo de peticiones.

