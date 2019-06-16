Concluida la jornada de investidura que sirvió para que Ada Colau saliese reelegida como alcaldesa de Barcelona, Juan Carlos Girauta tuvo a bien criticar a su rival política a través de un tuit que no ha tenido la acogida que él esperaba.
No hay nada peor que Ada Colau.
— Juan Carlos Girauta (@GirautaOficial) 15 de junio de 2019
En menos de 12 horas, aproximadamente 1.700 respuestas (y subiendo) dieron un tremendo rapapolvo al diputado de Ciudadanos. ¿Qué no hay nada peor? Vosotros, le vino a decir Twtitter.
Es que estaba a huevo.
— TLONOIP (@tlonoip) 15 de junio de 2019
Si vosotros
— maricruz anquela (@a1n2q3u4e5l6a7) 15 de junio de 2019
Sí, la ultraderecha y sus blanqueadores, es decir, vosotros.
— Benjamín Prado (@pradobenjamin) 16 de junio de 2019
Hombre pues firmar pactos de gobierno con VOX....
— chabi81 (@chabi81) 16 de junio de 2019
Sí, tú para empezar.
— Gato ???? (@madeinvegabaja) 15 de junio de 2019
Como bien le recordaba un usuario a Girauta, ¿qué tiene que hacer Colau para que la derecha esté tranquila?
Si se pacta con lo indepentistas, mal. Si no se pacta con los independentistas, mal también
— Pablo (@pablo_again) 15 de junio de 2019
De verdad que hay que tener cuajo.
— José L. García-Pérez (@JLGARCIA_PEREZ) 16 de junio de 2019
Girauta quería un alcalde independentista en Barcelona. Es el síndrome del dinamitero loco. Quiere que arda todo porque todos son culpables. pic.twitter.com/fIte5W16q4
— Iñigo S. Ugarte (@Guerraeterna) 15 de junio de 2019
También ha habido una buena ristra de memes y GIFs bromistas.
La nocilla con chorizo!!
— GORDON (@EXKIRLA) 15 de junio de 2019
— Borja Casado (@franpenat) 16 de junio de 2019
Si.....
Tú y el de la pared. pic.twitter.com/kj2nqEpSD8
— Beatriz Bandera Valladares ???? (@BeatrizBandera3) 15 de junio de 2019
Si hombre.. Claro que lo hay... pic.twitter.com/JNFZGnkcvv
— JESUS????️????PODEMITA???? (@jesus1263jesus1) 15 de junio de 2019
¿Seguro? pic.twitter.com/zcBlAYdJbA
— PhotochoPP (@photochopeando) 15 de junio de 2019
