Diario Público
Diario Público

Girauta Girauta dice que “no hay nada peor que Colau” y Twitter le hace una lista interminable

Por

Concluida la jornada de investidura que sirvió para que Ada Colau saliese reelegida como alcaldesa de Barcelona, Juan Carlos Girauta tuvo a bien criticar a su rival política a través de un tuit que no ha tenido la acogida que él esperaba.

En menos de 12 horas, aproximadamente 1.700 respuestas (y subiendo) dieron un tremendo rapapolvo al diputado de Ciudadanos. ¿Qué no hay nada peor? Vosotros, le vino a decir Twtitter.

Como bien le recordaba un usuario a Girauta, ¿qué tiene que hacer Colau para que la derecha esté tranquila?

También ha habido una buena ristra de memes y GIFs bromistas.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo