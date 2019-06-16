La fidelidad contra el abandono: ¿Tú te imaginas a Mickey sin Pluto?

Existen mil y un campañas de concienciación, pero las cifras siguen siendo alarmantes. En España se abandona un perro cada cinco minutos. Una cifra que se vuelve aún más crítica con la llegada de la temporada estival, cuando aún la pregunta de "¿con quién se queda el perro?" no ha rondado nuestra cabeza. Entonces, de golpe y porrazo, vuelta a la cruda realidad: nadie puede hacerse cargo.
Pero calma. Llegan las ansiadas vacaciones y sus destinos paradisíacos, sus playas y sus hoteles de lujo. Cualquier plan es bueno si consigue su objetivo: alejarnos de la "maldita" rutina -aunque no todo sea tan bonito como parece-.
Así lo demuestra el artista Nicolas Amiard que, con unas viñetas a golpe de realidad, ha plasmado cómo se vería el abandono animal si nuestros personajes favoritos de la infancia hubieran prescindido de sus queridos compañeros.
¿Te imaginas a Shaggy abandonando a Scooby, ¿a Tintín sin Milú?, ¿a Mickey sin Pluto? Pues nada más lejos de la triste realidad que sufren nuestras mascotas cuando decidimos apartarlas porque ya no encajan en nuestros planes:
La diferencia es que Tintín jamás se iría de vacaciones sin Milú; y Shaggy no sería nada sin su inseparable Scooby; como tampoco Micky sin Pluto. Y que, por primera vez, la realidad -del abandono- supera a la ficción:
