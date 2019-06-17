Diario Público
Vox Las redes se preguntan: “¿El concejal de Orihuela está jurando el cargo o luchando contra vampiros?”

El concejal de Vox en Orihuela (Alicante) nos sorprendió a todos con su particular forma de jurar el cargo el pasado sábado.

Juró “por Dios y por España” y en contra del Estatuto de Autonomía de la Comunitat Valenciana.

El vídeo en que toma posesión del cargo se hizo viral porque el concejal de Vox portaba un enorme crucifijo que él mismo llevó al atril.

A muchos usuarios la imagen les ha recordado a una película de vampiros o a las procesiones de Semana Santa.

