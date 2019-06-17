El concejal de Vox en Orihuela (Alicante) nos sorprendió a todos con su particular forma de jurar el cargo el pasado sábado.
Juró “por Dios y por España” y en contra del Estatuto de Autonomía de la Comunitat Valenciana.
El vídeo en que toma posesión del cargo se hizo viral porque el concejal de Vox portaba un enorme crucifijo que él mismo llevó al atril.
#inefable pic.twitter.com/XnolVZ17lR
— PER(E)IODISTA (@peremcc) 16 de junio de 2019
A muchos usuarios la imagen les ha recordado a una película de vampiros o a las procesiones de Semana Santa.
Y después de ver que el alcalde de Orihuela juró su cargo con un paso de Semana Santa..... QUE EMPIECE EL ESPECTÁCULO!!!
— esther tomas jimenez (@esthertomasjim1) 17 de junio de 2019
No sé si está concejal de Vox estaba prometiendo el cargo o luchando contra Drácula. Menudos añitos nos esperan. pic.twitter.com/Hx7yM5rQuR
— PabloMM (@PabloMM) 17 de junio de 2019
V????X en Orihuela .... pic.twitter.com/of5fSjCN7n
— Eva Amela ???? (@evabynuva) 17 de junio de 2019
Regidor de Vox en Orihuela. Jaque mate, vampiros. pic.twitter.com/bL9AgAmsNL
— FEDE JR ???? (@BISQUERT1982) 17 de junio de 2019
Orihuela - Noche de Miedo. Parecidos razonables. pic.twitter.com/Bjx6lfAmUJ
— Pedro Z. (@lacuas66) 17 de junio de 2019
Bueno, pues me voy p,al Ayuntamiento, que hoy debuto como concejal de Orihuela. pic.twitter.com/KrNNdEXlcp
— Juanillo (@JuanilloL67) 17 de junio de 2019
Un concejal de Vox en Orihuela jura su cargo crucifijo en mano y acatando el Estatuto valenciano "contra mi conciencia" pic.twitter.com/BEGq5yZE9h
— UHMMMMM (@avbjuy) 17 de junio de 2019
Orihuela, año 33 DC. pic.twitter.com/FAsgjgmhLx
— Ñako (@nakocomico) 17 de junio de 2019
Nos llegan las primeras imágenes de Van Helsing jurando su cargo como concejal en Orihuela. pic.twitter.com/ZsHgxIjARo
— Albert #PaísValencià???? (@_Gafas_y_reloj_) 17 de junio de 2019
#FelizLunes El Orihuela se descubre una plaga de vampiros, la España atrasada en pleno 2019. pic.twitter.com/MTp1qJ8ith
— Obrero de Derechas (@Oracio_Bernal) 17 de junio de 2019
Vox, el azote de los vampiros. pic.twitter.com/rwXerB2Z7M
— Mónica (@mnkorons) 17 de junio de 2019
— Pasimolete (@Pasimolete) 17 de junio de 2019
— ???????????????????????????????????????????????? ???? (@minimoinfinito) 16 de junio de 2019
El concejal de Vox en Orihuela, entrando a jurar el cargo. pic.twitter.com/zttvirZ5tt
— Iván (@ivantenerife) 17 de junio de 2019
