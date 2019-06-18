El reencuentro de David Broncano y Manuela Carmena: una oferta de trabajo y varias multas por pagar

Las pasadas navidades contemplamos el nacimiento improvisado de un nuevo 'duo cómico'. David Broncano acompañó a la entonces alcaldesa de Madrid, Manuela Carmena, durante una copa de Navidad en el Ayuntamiento con la prensa. En esa ocasión, el humorista y presentador leyó varios comentarios de ForoCoches que fueron respondidos por Carmena, entre las carcajadas de los presentes.
Y cuando aún no habíamos olvidado aquel momento se ha producido el reencuentro. Este martes, Carmena concedía al programa Hoy por Hoy de la Cadena Ser su primera entrevista tras dejar la alcaldía de la capital. En un momento dado, apareció Broncano y, tras dos cariñosos besos, entablaron una nueva conversación.
El presentador de La Resistencia preguntó a Carmena qué debía hacer con la multa que un agente le impuso mientras circulaba con una bicicleta de Bicimad: “La multa yo quería pagártela a ti… ¿Qué hago ahora, la pago o no?".
Ambos bromearon sobre la posibilidad de formar un dúo cómico, tras su encuentro navideño. “Bueno, oye, pues lo vamos a estudiar”, aseguró Carmena.
