Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter La caída de Google Calendar a nivel mundial vuelve locas las redes sociales

Por

Con la caída de Google Calendar muchos usuarios han compartido lo que para ellos supone no poder usar el servicio.

La herramienta es utilizada por millones de usuarios cada día y su caída ha afectado principalmente a Europa y Estados Unidos, aunque se ha notado a nivel global.

Apocalipsis para las empresas y la oportunidad de no asistir a las reuniones para algunos empleados, explicaban las redes a través de cientos de tuits.

Las bromas estaban garantizadas y la caída se ha hecho viral en pocos minutos.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo