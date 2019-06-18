Con la caída de Google Calendar muchos usuarios han compartido lo que para ellos supone no poder usar el servicio.
La herramienta es utilizada por millones de usuarios cada día y su caída ha afectado principalmente a Europa y Estados Unidos, aunque se ha notado a nivel global.
Apocalipsis para las empresas y la oportunidad de no asistir a las reuniones para algunos empleados, explicaban las redes a través de cientos de tuits.
Las bromas estaban garantizadas y la caída se ha hecho viral en pocos minutos.
Cómo Google calendar se cayó supongo que eso significa que mis reuniones se cancelan automáticamente pic.twitter.com/Lps0QHdqDb
— The NGL (@bri_ngl) 18 de junio de 2019
No sirve Google Calendar...se acabó el trabajo por hoy pic.twitter.com/GQMuCpL2uj
— Alets (@Alets_Diaz) 18 de junio de 2019
Se cayó Google Calendar pic.twitter.com/KL1ap4wHH4
— Francesca (@Francesca1937) 18 de junio de 2019
Se ha caído Google Calendar... pic.twitter.com/aVweL6w38B
— Lau (@Alasdiel) 18 de junio de 2019
Se cae Google Calendar (herramienta de trabajo) y nadie dice nada, pero se cae Instagram (herramienta de postureo) y todos pierden la cabeza. pic.twitter.com/TaQL7lI56e
— Lope de Vega 2.0 (@lopedevegac) 18 de junio de 2019
En otros temas lo de Google Calendar me da ansiedad por que olvidé mi agenda de papel
— Royal Baby ???? (@CsarST) 18 de junio de 2019
Google calendar caído, descripción gráfica de la oficina: pic.twitter.com/u3VvK6uPBC
— Stefani Castellanos (@Fefi95) 18 de junio de 2019
Google Calendar está fallando! No carga nada! ????
Oficialmente hoy se cancela pic.twitter.com/pG8iywdgE3
— Pato González ???? (@patog7) 18 de junio de 2019
Todos tienen el día libre, no tenemos Google Calendar #Pánico pic.twitter.com/Xmi4rhEkA1
— Oswaldo (@oswaldosp) 18 de junio de 2019
¿Cómo que se cayó Google Calendar? ???? mi vida depende de eso
— ɢᴀʙʀɪᴇʟᴀ (@gabrielavzq0) 18 de junio de 2019
#FelizMartes les desea Google Calendar.
— Camilo Valenzuela (@camilo___) 18 de junio de 2019
