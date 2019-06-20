Diario Público
Machismo José Bono pide disculpas por su frase machista pero sólo de forma privada

Muchas han sido las personas que se han hecho eco de la frase terriblemente machista citada por José Bono en ‘Los desayunos de TVE’.

Según el expresidente de Castilla-La Mancha, la formación de Iglesias debería “rebajar sus expectativas”, en cuanto a Ministerios se refiere.

Para apoyar su argumento, contó una “anécdota” con una frase muy poco acertada: “Con la cantidad de mujeres que se mueren sin ser putas y que tú quieras ser ministro”.

La periodista Esther Palomera ha sido una de las personas que ha criticado las palabras de Bono en televisión.

Tan sólo unas horas después, Palomera asegura que el expresidente de Castilla-La Mancha le ha respondido por privado pidiendo disculpas.

Ante la respuesta, la periodista le ha instado a que se disculpe de forma pública.

De momento José Bono no se ha pronunciado y muchos esperan su rectificación.

