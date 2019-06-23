Diario Público
Facebook “De una puta solo puedes esperarte putadas”: la barrabasada del dirigente de Vox en Murcia

El portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia, Juan José Liarte, ha llamado "puta" y "tiparraca" a la ministra de Justicia en funciones, Dolores Delgado, por unas declaraciones de ésta en las que afirmaba que Vox no defiende la Constitución.

En concreto, el dirigente murciano ha afirmado en su cuenta oficial de Facebook que "la tiparraca ésta es una embustera, y sus socios filoetarras así lo proclaman".

Minutos después de escribir tales calificativos, Liarte se ha reafirmado con otra entrada en su cuenta de Facebook en la que comentaba que le estaban llamando varias personas "protestando porque dicen que he llamado prostituta a una ministra. Se nota que la comprensión lectora es una habilidad que ya no se valora tanto en nuestro sistema educativo".

