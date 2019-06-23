El portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea Regional de Murcia, Juan José Liarte, ha llamado "puta" y "tiparraca" a la ministra de Justicia en funciones, Dolores Delgado, por unas declaraciones de ésta en las que afirmaba que Vox no defiende la Constitución.
En concreto, el dirigente murciano ha afirmado en su cuenta oficial de Facebook que "la tiparraca ésta es una embustera, y sus socios filoetarras así lo proclaman".
Minutos después de escribir tales calificativos, Liarte se ha reafirmado con otra entrada en su cuenta de Facebook en la que comentaba que le estaban llamando varias personas "protestando porque dicen que he llamado prostituta a una ministra. Se nota que la comprensión lectora es una habilidad que ya no se valora tanto en nuestro sistema educativo".
Las reacciones han sido instantáneas
Definitivamente, nuestra extrema derecha es fascista, racista, homófoba y sobre todo misógina.
Juan José Liarte: El portavoz de Vox en la Asamblea de Murcia sobre la Ministra de Justicia: "De una p*** solo puedes esperarte putadas" | España | EL PAÍS https://t.co/nqQ2SQK6Iq
— Gaspar Llamazares (@GLlamazares) 23 de junio de 2019
Estos son los socios de Casado, Rivera y Arrimadas, que pretenden darnos lecciones de alianzas con buen pedigrí moral:
???? Líder Vox Andalucía: “La única relación segura será la prostitución”
???? Líder Vox Murcia: “La ministra es una p****”#AhorraosVuestrasLecciones
— Rafael Simancas (@SimancasRafael) 23 de junio de 2019
