Vacaciones de verano Hacer dos amigos nuevos, ir a una obra de teatro… Los deberes de verano que todos los niños deberían hacer

Acaricia al menos a tres animales distintos (con permiso); camina un buen rato de la mano de alguien que te quiere; prepara una ensalada. Lecciones de vida para el verano.

Esos son algunos de los deberes que ElProfeManolo, un perfil de Instagram, ha mandado a sus alumnos para las vacaciones más largas del año. Lejos de cuadernillos rubio, mejorar la gramática o hacer ecuaciones para no olvidar lo estudiado en inverno, prefiere una lista de cosas bastante más sanas, menos exigentes y más humanas.

Es una lista para un grupo de preadolescentes, pero bien podría ser un buen planning para adultos para redescubrir lo bueno de este mundo estresado.

