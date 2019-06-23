Acaricia al menos a tres animales distintos (con permiso); camina un buen rato de la mano de alguien que te quiere; prepara una ensalada. Lecciones de vida para el verano.
Esos son algunos de los deberes que ElProfeManolo, un perfil de Instagram, ha mandado a sus alumnos para las vacaciones más largas del año. Lejos de cuadernillos rubio, mejorar la gramática o hacer ecuaciones para no olvidar lo estudiado en inverno, prefiere una lista de cosas bastante más sanas, menos exigentes y más humanas.
Es una lista para un grupo de preadolescentes, pero bien podría ser un buen planning para adultos para redescubrir lo bueno de este mundo estresado.
... Y como no hay una sin dos, y hay tantas experiencias por descubrir, este curso repito con nuevos #deberesdevida para #verano. Esra lista aún no la tienen mis alumnos y alumnas, así que no digáis nada???? hasta mañana. ???? Y aviso a maestros/as y profes 'navegantes' : toda vuestra por si queréis compartirla. #montenaeditorial #profemanolo #familia #montessori #educacionemocional
