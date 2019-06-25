Diario Público
Lunes negro para Albert Rivera Las últimas 24 horas de Ciudadanos, resumidas con la discografía de Malú

Mal día el de este lunes para Albert Rivera. Varios miembros importantes del ala más liberal de Ciudadanos abandonaron el partido y criticaron el giro a la derecha de la formación y el ‘no’ a Sánchez. Toni Roldán, el eurodiputado Javier Nart y el cabeza de lista de la formación en Asturias, Juan Vázquez, y dejaron frases lapidarias como: “Los costes de esta estrategia son demasiado altos para España”.

¿Cómo resumir lo que se vivió ayer en el partido naranja? Se puede hacer con chistes. Y también se puede hacer con canciones. La periodista y tuitera Lucía Taboada se ha apuntado a esto último y ha hecho una lista con canciones de la artista madrileña Malú. Un vistazo a algunas canciones pueden acercarnos a lo que ayer sufrió Albert Rivera:

El tuit de Taboada suma ya más de 2.000 retuits y más de 5.000 "me gusta".

