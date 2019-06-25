Mal día el de este lunes para Albert Rivera. Varios miembros importantes del ala más liberal de Ciudadanos abandonaron el partido y criticaron el giro a la derecha de la formación y el ‘no’ a Sánchez. Toni Roldán, el eurodiputado Javier Nart y el cabeza de lista de la formación en Asturias, Juan Vázquez, y dejaron frases lapidarias como: “Los costes de esta estrategia son demasiado altos para España”.
¿Cómo resumir lo que se vivió ayer en el partido naranja? Se puede hacer con chistes. Y también se puede hacer con canciones. La periodista y tuitera Lucía Taboada se ha apuntado a esto último y ha hecho una lista con canciones de la artista madrileña Malú. Un vistazo a algunas canciones pueden acercarnos a lo que ayer sufrió Albert Rivera:
Se pueden resumir las últimas 24 horas de Ciudadanos con la discografía de Malú. pic.twitter.com/8Snqt7RJch
— Lucía Taboada (@TaboadaLucia) 25 de junio de 2019
El tuit de Taboada suma ya más de 2.000 retuits y más de 5.000 "me gusta".
???????????????? ‘Blanco y Negro’ se puede sustituir por ‘Rojos y Azules’
— Marta M. Domínguez (@martamdom) 25 de junio de 2019
Jajajajjajaja
— Jorge Gallardo (@_jorgegallardo_) 25 de junio de 2019
Qué grandes eres @TaboadaLucia
— Carmen Barreiro (@Carbarreiro) 25 de junio de 2019
