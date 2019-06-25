Ya es oficial, Vox ha anunciado su ruptura con el PP en los ayuntamientos. Además, renuncia a cargos en gobiernos locales y pasará a la oposición en los consistorios.
Previo a la noticia, el partido de Abascal ha hecho público el acuerdo que se llevó a cabo con el Partido Popular y en el que se especificaba "nombrar a personas indicadas por Vox en cada ayuntamiento en distintas concejalías de Gobierno".
Con esta frase, el PP ha jugado a la ambigüedad al referirse a los pactos con el partido de ultraderecha.
En cuanto la imagen del acuerdo se ha filtrado, las redes sociales no han dejado de compartirla y comentarla.
El punto número tres del acuerdo ha sido, sin duda, el más comentado: “Que las partes mantendrán discreción sobre este acuerdo”.
El punto 3 del documento firmado por PP y Vox: "Las partes mantendrán discreción sobre este acuerdo". Jajajja... https://t.co/ZPzliTt7sy pic.twitter.com/niSntlmHob
— Gregoria Caro (@gregoriacarod) 25 de junio de 2019
Ya, el punto 3 no ha salido muy bien ????????♀️
— Anauer (@unplanazo) 25 de junio de 2019
El punto 3 ????
— Juan Soto Ivars (@juansotoivars) 25 de junio de 2019
Todo muy claro. Y lo mejor es el punto 3. Acuerdos con VOX para articular gobiernos de coalición. #PP #VOX #Ciudadanos pic.twitter.com/1zZ8FTGwfD
— Javier Losada (@conJavierLosada) 25 de junio de 2019
El punto 3. ❤️ https://t.co/bp1TNZSLy6
— Sergio Torrejón ® (@torres__an) 25 de junio de 2019
Aquí está el acuerdo publicado en los medios hoy entre #PP, #VOX y oh! Sorpresa!! #Ciudadanos en Madrid. El punto 3 es de risa. ¿Tú que eres? Yo fascista discreto JAJAJA! pic.twitter.com/Ty2HArkwse
— Marco Acosta (@MarcoAcosta_) 25 de junio de 2019
Con el punto 3 queda claro que hay una derechita cobarde.
— Koruño madridista (@RMCF_Korunho) 25 de junio de 2019
Gente de fiar. En azul, lo incumplido por el PP en Madrid (de momento); en rojo, lo incumplido por Vox. pic.twitter.com/wN3IJXnwPI
— Mauro Entrialgo (@Tyrexito) 25 de junio de 2019
