Ya es oficial, Vox ha anunciado su ruptura con el PP en los ayuntamientos. Además, renuncia a cargos en gobiernos locales y pasará a la oposición en los consistorios.

Previo a la noticia, el partido de Abascal ha hecho público el acuerdo que se llevó a cabo con el Partido Popular y en el que se especificaba "nombrar a personas indicadas por Vox en cada ayuntamiento en distintas concejalías de Gobierno".

Con esta frase, el PP ha jugado a la ambigüedad al referirse a los pactos con el partido de ultraderecha.

En cuanto la imagen del acuerdo se ha filtrado, las redes sociales no han dejado de compartirla y comentarla.

El punto número tres del acuerdo ha sido, sin duda, el más comentado: “Que las partes mantendrán discreción sobre este acuerdo”.

