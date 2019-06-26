En Alemania los productos de higiene como las compresas y los tampones son considerados “productos de lujo” y por lo tanto llevan un 19% de IVA.

Otros productos como el caviar de salmón, las flores cortadas y las esculturas decorativas se encuentran en la categoría de “productos básicos” y por ello se les aplica el 7% de IVA.

Muchas mujeres son las que protestan para intentar cambiar esta situación ya que, como ellas mismas dicen, “las mujeres no pueden evitar tener el periodo”.

Dos mujeres alemanas iniciaron una petición en change.org para intentar conseguir reducir el IVA de estos productos al 7% que cuenta con más de 177.000 firmas.

A los libros también se les aplica un 7% de IVA y por eso, la empresa The Female Company ha querido aportar su granito de arena sacando al mercado una caja-libro que contiene en su interior quince tampones de origen orgánico llamado The Tampon Book.

De esta forma denuncian la situación en la que se encuentran las mujeres en Alemania a la hora de comprar productos de higiene de primera necesidad.

En España, ya se ha anunciado la rebaja del 10% al 4% de IVA para estos productos en los Presupuestos Generales del Estado del año 2019, mientras que en Hungría el IVA de estos productos asciende al 27%.

In Germany the sales tax on tampons is 19% while the tax on books is 5% so now we have the tampon book. Why are basic necessities taxed anyway? pic.twitter.com/b6Ys4rOLoI

— levantine ????️‍???? (@_Levantine) 25 de junio de 2019