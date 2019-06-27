De nuevo la libertad de expresión sufre un golpe en nuestro país. Esta vez ha sucedido en las Hogueras de Alicante.
Con motivo de la festividad de San Juan, la Foguera Sèneca Autobusos colocó un ninot muy crítico con los vientres de alquiler.
La obra consistía en una mujer embarazada con una pegatina pegada en su tripa en la que se podía leer: “Se alquila”, como si de un piso se tratara. En su mano izquierda portaba un bebé en una bandeja con un cartel colocado en el que ponía: “Cuesta 5.000 euros”.
El bebé tumbado en la bandeja no ha gustado a Son Nuestro Hijos, asociación de personas que recurren a los vientres del alquiler, por lo que ha sido retirado y ha quedado únicamente la mujer embarazada.
La asociación se ha marcado el tanto y las críticas en redes no han parado de crecer.
Finalmente la razón se impuso y SNH logró que la Hoguera de Alicante retirase parte del ninot.
Respetamos la crítica a la #GestaciónSubrogada, así como la libertad creativa de los artistas fogueriles, pero la protección de los menores es cosa de todos y está por encima de todo. pic.twitter.com/prosYXbK6l
— Son Nuestros Hijos (@sonuestroshijos) 25 de junio de 2019
Tanto la práctica en sí, como la censura por eliminar el bebé del ninot, han sido el centro de los comentarios.
Una manera de proteger a los menores es no comprarlos.
— I_Eve_I ???? (@Residenteve_) 26 de junio de 2019
Pero llamadlo COMPRAR NIÑOS y no el eufemismo que usáis. Repetid conmigo #Comprarniños , venga que seguro es más fácil con el teclado del móvil.
— P.J. (@kinderocho) 26 de junio de 2019
Exacto, la protección de los menores está por encima de todo y de todos, sobre todo de vuestro capricho, POR ESO NO SE COMPRAN
— Mons†er???? (@Mrsth616) 26 de junio de 2019
¿Me pueden explicar, por favor, cómo protege esto a los menores?
¿No será que les ofende a ustedes, y ya está?
— Julián Caro Linares (@jcarolinares) 27 de junio de 2019
si " la protección d los menores es cosa d todos y está x encima d todo" (sic) ¿ por qué los tratáis como objetos d consumo ?
— lelayna ???????? (@eloynall) 26 de junio de 2019
He arreglado el ninot para que no os ofenda a los compraniños: pic.twitter.com/809hED2eFl
— Dysul Crowley ~ Ineffable Idiot (@DysulFurment) 26 de junio de 2019
