Hogueras Alicante Duras críticas por la retirada de un ninot contra los vientres de alquiler

De nuevo la libertad de expresión sufre un golpe en nuestro país. Esta vez ha sucedido en las Hogueras de Alicante.

Con motivo de la festividad de San Juan, la Foguera Sèneca Autobusos colocó un ninot muy crítico con los vientres de alquiler.

La obra consistía en una mujer embarazada con una pegatina pegada en su tripa en la que se podía leer: “Se alquila”, como si de un piso se tratara. En su mano izquierda portaba un bebé en una bandeja con un cartel colocado en el que ponía: “Cuesta 5.000 euros”.

El bebé tumbado en la bandeja no ha gustado a Son Nuestro Hijos, asociación de personas que recurren a los vientres del alquiler, por lo que ha sido retirado y ha quedado únicamente la mujer embarazada.

La asociación se ha marcado el tanto y las críticas en redes no han parado de crecer.

Tanto la práctica en sí, como la censura por eliminar el bebé del ninot, han sido el centro de los comentarios.

