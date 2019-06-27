Al flautista de Hamelin le ha salido un imitador, el saxofonista de Oregon (EEUU). Las ratas han sido sustituidas por vacas que al oír la música del saxofonista aficionado se acercan a él para escuchar su melodía.

La hija de Erin Herrmann (el saxofonista de Oregon) ha difundido un vídeo de su padre que ya alcanza los seis millones de reproducciones en tan sólo un día.

En el vídeo aparece Herremann tocando a las vacas en un prado. Cuando empieza a sonar el saxofón, todas comienzan a acercarse para escucharle tocar.

El vídeo finaliza con una gran fila de vacas atentas y en silencio, aprovechando que el interprete decidió regalarles ese primer concierto campestre.

my parents are such goofs they drove out to the backroads so my dad could play the cows the songs he’s been learning on the saxophone pt.1 pic.twitter.com/IHzgxtvo0N

— Erin Herrmann (@erinmherrmann) 26 de junio de 2019