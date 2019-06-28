Diario Público
Albert Rivera se apunta a felicitar el Orgullo tras pactar con Vox y pasa lo que tenía que pasar

Ya es común que cada vez que el líder de Ciudadanos ponga un tuit sobre temas feminismo y LGTBI, los usuarios le recriminen su hipocresía por su pacto con Vox.

Hoy, con motivo del día del Orgullo, Rivera ha lanzado un tuit con el lema “NO al odio, SÍ al respeto y la tolerancia. Vive y deja vivir ¡Feliz día del #Orgullo2019!”

Acto seguido los usuarios le han empezado a recriminar que Vox, partido con el que Ciudadanos ha pactado, es un partido claramente homófobo.

El Partido Popular tampoco se ha querido quedar atrás y también han puesto un mensaje en Twitter para acompañar en críticas al partido naranja.

