David Broncano La expresión de ‘La Resistencia’ que llega hasta la RAE

La locura por La Resistencia, el programa de David Broncano en Movistar+, traspasa las fronteras televisivas. Tanto que hasta la propia RAE utiliza una referencia del late night para argumentar el significado de una expresión.

La institución cultural explicó el uso de "a por ellos" en un tuit. "Pese a ser anómalo en América, el uso de «a por» con sentido similar a ‘en busca de’ es válido en España en casos como «Ve a por agua» o «Salgo a por el pan». Es también frecuente en expresiones de ánimo como «¡A por ellos!» o «¡A por el bote, oé!»", señaló la RAE en su cuenta de Twitter el pasado miércoles.

Tras el mensaje, el programa compartió el tuit y agregó: "Se nos va de las manos".

