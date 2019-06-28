La locura por La Resistencia, el programa de David Broncano en Movistar+, traspasa las fronteras televisivas. Tanto que hasta la propia RAE utiliza una referencia del late night para argumentar el significado de una expresión.
La institución cultural explicó el uso de "a por ellos" en un tuit. "Pese a ser anómalo en América, el uso de «a por» con sentido similar a ‘en busca de’ es válido en España en casos como «Ve a por agua» o «Salgo a por el pan». Es también frecuente en expresiones de ánimo como «¡A por ellos!» o «¡A por el bote, oé!»", señaló la RAE en su cuenta de Twitter el pasado miércoles.
Pese a ser anómalo en América, el uso de «a por» con sentido similar a ‘en busca de’ es válido en España en casos como «Ve a por agua» o «Salgo a por el pan». Es también frecuente en expresiones de ánimo como «¡A por ellos!» o «¡A por el bote, oé!». https://t.co/ke4mAvXIhO pic.twitter.com/WSv7TuCx9Y
— RAE (@RAEinforma) 26 de junio de 2019
Tras el mensaje, el programa compartió el tuit y agregó: "Se nos va de las manos".
Se nos va de las manos. https://t.co/xX1p9ySExM
— La Resistencia en Movistar+ (@LaResistencia) 27 de junio de 2019
En busca del boteee, oeee
— Marcos⚡ (@MaarcooosV) 27 de junio de 2019
???????? pic.twitter.com/CtnAkKUGfp
— Rafael Perez Revilla (@rperezre) 27 de junio de 2019
Prometo usarla más seguido, ¡a por unas cervezas!
— Salazar Trejo (@salazar_trejo) 26 de junio de 2019
¡¡A por el bote, oé!! pic.twitter.com/SmrNY44bEm
— Hey! (@V4NN_) 27 de junio de 2019
