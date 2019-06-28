El nuevo vídeo de Polònia está viralizándose a gran velocidad. En él aparecen dos imitadores de Santiago Abascal y Ortega Smith dando rienda suelta a su facherío.
Lo que comienza como una conversación entre los dos pesos pesados de vox termina con un baile muy fresquito y muy español.
Ser facha es un chollo, ser facha ya no es malo, ser facha es una ganga… ¡Desacomplejaos! #PolòniaTV3 pic.twitter.com/EEhWn07wC9
— Polònia (@poloniatv3) 27 de junio de 2019
Con tanto baile y tanto cuerpo serrano Franco no puede resistirse y acaba agarrando el culo de Abascal y Smith mientras se marchan luciendo un tanga con la bandera de España.
