La “generosidad” de Cristiano Ronaldo y su propina de 20.000 euros tiene respuesta en Twitter

El jugador de fútbol Cristiano Ronaldo está disfrutando de unas vacaciones con su familia en la Riviera Francesa, entre yates, hoteles y restaurantes de lujo. Entre las noticias y fotos (algunas dicen mucho de su personalidad) que los medios están compartiendo, ha destacado una anécdota: la propina de 20.000 euros que al parecer dejó en un establecimiento.

Muchos medios han recogido la noticia destacando la “generosidad” del futbolista. Sin embargo, la mayoría han omitido el ‘detalle’ de que Ronaldo fue condenado por fraude fiscal en España. El “generoso” deportista llegó a un acuerdo por el que reconoció los hechos y fue condenado a 23 meses de cárcel y una multa de 19 millones de euros por eludir el pago de 5,7 millones a Hacienda.

En Twitter los usuarios han decidido recordar a los medios ese pequeño detalle:

