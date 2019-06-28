La “generosidad” de Cristiano Ronaldo y su propina de 20.000 euros tiene respuesta en Twitter

El jugador de fútbol Cristiano Ronaldo está disfrutando de unas vacaciones con su familia en la Riviera Francesa, entre yates, hoteles y restaurantes de lujo. Entre las noticias y fotos (algunas dicen mucho de su personalidad) que los medios están compartiendo, ha destacado una anécdota: la propina de 20.000 euros que al parecer dejó en un establecimiento.
Muchos medios han recogido la noticia destacando la “generosidad” del futbolista. Sin embargo, la mayoría han omitido el ‘detalle’ de que Ronaldo fue condenado por fraude fiscal en España. El “generoso” deportista llegó a un acuerdo por el que reconoció los hechos y fue condenado a 23 meses de cárcel y una multa de 19 millones de euros por eludir el pago de 5,7 millones a Hacienda.
En Twitter los usuarios han decidido recordar a los medios ese pequeño detalle:
Las mismas veces que me han condenado a 23 meses de cárcel y 19 millones de multa por fraude fiscal. pic.twitter.com/mPpr3Boui5
— Doctor Jekyll (@bicicletagris) 27 de junio de 2019
Propinas si pero pagar sus impuestos...
— Diego Garcia-Appadoo (@scarymonkey77) 26 de junio de 2019
Nunca, pero tampoco he defraudado a hacienda
— Xabi (@Aner68927984) 25 de junio de 2019
Eso con lo que se ahorra en impuestos ya puede dejar ya
— Puntazo mañanero (@PuntazoMananero) 25 de junio de 2019
El título original era: Y tú... ¿cuántas veces has dejado una propina de 20.000 euros, puto muerto de hambre?
— Chosen de Akkad (@ChosenDeAkkad) 27 de junio de 2019
Yo he dejado 10€ de propina y proporcionalmente esta cantidad me ha afectado en mi economia mucho mas que los 20.000€ que dejo CR7, por lo que, tecnicamente soy mas generoso.
— ARS (@skabuff) 26 de junio de 2019
Cuando me ponen buen aperitivo con la caña dejo más.
— DL (@dlaercio23) 26 de junio de 2019
Y esa propina con IVA o sin IVA ????
— yo (@Angel10720354) 26 de junio de 2019
