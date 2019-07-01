Diario Público
La polémica imagen de las mujeres de los líderes del G20: “Ellos deciden el futuro del planeta mientras ellas alimentan animalitos”

Mucho se ha hablado de la foto de los líderes del G20, y es que la foto de familia llevaba nombre masculino.

De las 38 personas que aparecen en la imagen sólo tres son mujeres, mostrando de nuevo que el poder mundial es mayoritariamente masculino.

Las esposas de los líderes también asistieron, pero su labor fue muy distinta.

En un vídeo publicado por EFE se puede ver cómo las parejas de los líderes del G20 se dedican a dar de comer a los peces mientras sus maridos hablan de las cosas importantes.

La escena ha sido tremendamente criticada, ya que con lo ocurrido se sigue perpetuando el ideal de “la mujer florero”. Tras la viralización de las imágenes, muchas mujeres han vuelto a recalcar la importancia del feminismo para acabar con escenas como esta.

Otros usuarios han explicado que alimentar a los peces forma parte de un acto protocolario en Japón.

