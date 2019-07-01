La polémica imagen de las mujeres de los líderes del G20: “Ellos deciden el futuro del planeta mientras ellas alimentan animalitos”

Mucho se ha hablado de la foto de los líderes del G20, y es que la foto de familia llevaba nombre masculino.
De las 38 personas que aparecen en la imagen sólo tres son mujeres, mostrando de nuevo que el poder mundial es mayoritariamente masculino.
Las esposas de los líderes también asistieron, pero su labor fue muy distinta.
En un vídeo publicado por EFE se puede ver cómo las parejas de los líderes del G20 se dedican a dar de comer a los peces mientras sus maridos hablan de las cosas importantes.
VÍDEO | Reciben en Japón a las parejas de los líderes del #G20 pic.twitter.com/TLR0mYSN0o
— EFE Noticias (@EFEnoticias) 28 de junio de 2019
La escena ha sido tremendamente criticada, ya que con lo ocurrido se sigue perpetuando el ideal de “la mujer florero”. Tras la viralización de las imágenes, muchas mujeres han vuelto a recalcar la importancia del feminismo para acabar con escenas como esta.
Y las ponen a dar de comer a los peces?..que bochorno!...es q no dan para más?
— Ana (@anaquepedra) 30 de junio de 2019
Que vergüenza parece una estampa de los años 50
— el perro cotilla (@espirituWestie) 29 de junio de 2019
Las mujeres necesitamos vivir siendo transgresoras y subversivas. No nos queda otra. https://t.co/EGZSt2Alpg
— Olga Rodriguez (@olgarodriguezfr) 30 de junio de 2019
Si es que veis machismo y patriarcado en todas partes ????https://t.co/iElgVwXNce
— Ruth Ruiz Toraño (@RPGGRL) 30 de junio de 2019
Las han puesto a todas a echarle migas a las carpas, en serio??? que imágenes más tremendamente ridículas, no entiendo nada, si bien me identifico plenamente con la señora de blanco y amarillo que se pone a comerse los migajones
— Mayte no, Maite (@maitesevigadita) 30 de junio de 2019
Vaya imagen más lamentable. De verdad estos son los que dirigen al mundo?
— Xavier???????? (@XaviTGN) 29 de junio de 2019
Otros usuarios han explicado que alimentar a los peces forma parte de un acto protocolario en Japón.
Lo q me parece impactante son las respuestas. En Japón es un verdadero honor q te dejen dar de comer a los peces Koi, un auténtico símbolo nipón. En un acto protocolario es una gran distinción de respeto y amistad. Esto no es como ir al Retiro a tirar pan. Es un privilegio.
— Jorge Palazon (@jorge_palazon) 29 de junio de 2019
