Líderes del G20 ignoran a Ivanka Trump cuando intenta acoplarse en una conversación y llueven los memes

El Gobierno francés ha lanzado un vídeo en sus redes en el que se puede observar cómo varios líderes ignoran totalmente a Ivanka Trump en la cumbre del G20.
Durante una conversación informal entre Emmanuel Macron, presidente francés; Theresa May, primera ministra británica; Justin Trudeau, primer ministro canadiense; y Christine Lagarde, directora gerente del FMI, la hija de Donald Trump intenta intervenir sin ningún éxito por su parte.
Las redes sociales se han encargado de que este momento no pasase desapercibido y han lanzado el hashtag #UnwantedIvanka bajo el que han colgado varios memes de Ivanka “acoplándose” en otros momentos de la historia.
Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).
The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ
— Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) 29 de junio de 2019
Este hashtag es impresionante, mi preferido: #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/PtMkuAhLWi
— David Gómez (@DavidJGB) 2 de julio de 2019
Just too good to resist, Ivanka Jima #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/zRyf5g5g3M
— Alan Gentle (@aggentle) 2 de julio de 2019
2. There are so many terrific #UnwantedIvanka memes and they're coming so fast ... even trying to tweet a few favorites is getting increasingly difficult.
Riding in the car. pic.twitter.com/RsraAH5SmV
— John Moffitt (@JohnRMoffitt) 2 de julio de 2019
Recomiendo el hashtag #Unwantedivanka
La insertan en momentos históricos como éste ???? pic.twitter.com/TRqq7U4P8C
— Regina (@Reginamazonica) 1 de julio de 2019
#unwantedivanka es lo más mejor de tuiter en meses. pic.twitter.com/Aim7uEk7EQ
— Cuitláhuac (@laberintopblic1) 1 de julio de 2019
#Unwantedivanka : Tras las embarazosas imágenes de Ivanka Trump intentando meter baza, sin éxito, en una conversación de líderes en el G20, las redes se llenan de memes de la ‘primera hija’ de EEUU en otros momentos históricos pic.twitter.com/IMQxhSLSoC
— Beatriz Navarro (@beanavarro) 1 de julio de 2019
God bless the internet for bringing us #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/aOdAOiUJs9
— Echo Lamb (@miss_echo83) 1 de julio de 2019
#unwantedivanka #TheShining the shining of daddy pic.twitter.com/buNwpc8dKH
— Carlos Escobar (@EstePipo) 1 de julio de 2019
The building of Trump Tower #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/mET7brLccN
— Rusty Lowrey (@rusty_lowrey) 1 de julio de 2019
#unwantedivanka We will, we will mock you. pic.twitter.com/PlKb43Yndt
— C.C. Smith (@REALmissSMITH) 1 de julio de 2019
#UnwantedIvanka more more more ???????????? pic.twitter.com/le526duKD0
— chris rosti (@chrisrosti) 1 de julio de 2019
My contribution. #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/MTdrTAaxJf
— Melissa Scott (@OmnomnomPretzel) 1 de julio de 2019
This is brilliant! #unwantedivanka pic.twitter.com/sDGnWiccig
— Stuart Davidson (@Stutheeditor) 1 de julio de 2019
Comentarios Solo las personas que pertenecen a la República de Público pueden escribir comentarios y debatir nuestras noticias. Nuestro objetivo es crear un debate enriquecedor y libre de trolls. Únete aquí para expresar tu opinión en un medio que le da valor a sus lectores y al intercambio de ideas con el respeto como principio fundamental. Si ya formas parte, solo tienes que iniciar sesión.
Si únicamente quieres leer los comentarios que se han publicado, puedes registrarte aquí para poder hacerlo.
Comentarios<% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } else { %>
Para poder comentar en esta noticia antes tienes que unirte a la República de Público, puedes hacerlo aquí.<% } %>
Comentarios:
<% if(_.allKeys(comments).length > 0) { %> <% _.each(comments, function(comment) { %>Mostrar más comentarios
-
<% }); %>
<% } else { %>
<% if(comment.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= comment.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<%= comment.user.username %>
<% if(_.allKeys(comment.children.models).length > 0) { %>
<%= comment.published %>
<%= comment.dateTime %>
<%= comment.text %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected && comment.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
<% if(canWriteComments) { %>
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
- No hay comentarios para esta noticia.
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(comment.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= comment.actions.count %>
<% if (comment.actions.love && comment.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= comment.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.laugh && comment.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= comment.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.dizzy && comment.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= comment.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.cry && comment.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= comment.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.pout && comment.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= comment.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.sleep && comment.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= comment.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (comment.actions.mute && comment.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= comment.actions.mute %><% } %>
<% _.each(comment.children.models, function(children) { %> <% children = children.toJSON() %><% } %> <% if(canWriteComments) { %> <% } %>
-
<% }); %>
<% if(children.user.image) { %>
<% } else { %>
<%= children.user.firstLetter %>
<% } %>
<% if(children.parent.id != comment.id) { %>
en respuesta a <%= children.parent.username %>
<% } %>
<%= children.user.username %>
<%= children.published %>
<%= children.dateTime %>
<%= children.text %>
<% if (children.actions.selected && children.actions.selected != '') { %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'love') { %>
Me encanta
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'laugh') { %>
Me parto
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'dizzy') { %>
Flipo
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'cry') { %>
Me entristece
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'pout') { %>
Me cabrea
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'sleep') { %>
Qué aburrimiento
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.selected == 'mute') { %>
Sin palabras
<% } %>
<% } else { %>
¿cómo te quedas?
<% } %>
- Me encanta
- Me parto
- Flipo
- Me entristece
- Me cabrea
- Qué aburrimiento
- Sin palabras
Responder
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
-
<% } %>
<% if(children.actions.count == 0){ %>
-
<% } else { %>
-
<% } %>
<%= children.actions.count %>
<% if (children.actions.love && children.actions.love > 0) { %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %>
Me encanta: <%= children.actions.love %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.laugh && children.actions.laugh > 0) { %>
Me parto: <%= children.actions.laugh %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.dizzy && children.actions.dizzy > 0) { %>
Flipo: <%= children.actions.dizzy %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.cry && children.actions.cry > 0) { %>
Me entristece: <%= children.actions.cry %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.pout && children.actions.pout > 0) { %>
Me cabrea: <%= children.actions.pout %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.sleep && children.actions.sleep > 0) { %>
Qué aburrimiento: <%= children.actions.sleep %><% } %> <% if (children.actions.mute && children.actions.mute > 0) { %>
Sin palabras: <%= children.actions.mute %><% } %>