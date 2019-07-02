Diario Público
Líderes del G20 ignoran a Ivanka Trump cuando intenta acoplarse en una conversación y llueven los memes

El Gobierno francés ha lanzado un vídeo en sus redes en el que se puede observar cómo varios líderes ignoran totalmente a Ivanka Trump en la cumbre del G20.

Durante una conversación informal entre Emmanuel Macron, presidente francés; Theresa May, primera ministra británica; Justin Trudeau, primer ministro canadiense; y Christine Lagarde, directora gerente del FMI, la hija de Donald Trump intenta intervenir sin ningún éxito por su parte.

Las redes sociales se han encargado de que este momento no pasase desapercibido y han lanzado el hashtag #UnwantedIvanka bajo el que han colgado varios memes de Ivanka “acoplándose” en otros momentos de la historia.

