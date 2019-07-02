Líderes del G20 ignoran a Ivanka Trump cuando intenta acoplarse en una conversación y llueven los memes

El Gobierno francés ha lanzado un vídeo en sus redes en el que se puede observar cómo varios líderes ignoran totalmente a Ivanka Trump en la cumbre del G20.

Durante una conversación informal entre Emmanuel Macron, presidente francés; Theresa May, primera ministra británica; Justin Trudeau, primer ministro canadiense; y Christine Lagarde, directora gerente del FMI, la hija de Donald Trump intenta intervenir sin ningún éxito por su parte.

Las redes sociales se han encargado de que este momento no pasase desapercibido y han lanzado el hashtag #UnwantedIvanka bajo el que han colgado varios memes de Ivanka “acoplándose” en otros momentos de la historia.

Ivanka Trump appears to be trying to get involved in a talk among Macron, May, Trudeau and Lagarde (IMF head).

The video is released by French Presidential palace. pic.twitter.com/TJ0LULCzyQ — Parham Ghobadi (@ParhamGhobadi) 29 de junio de 2019

2. There are so many terrific #UnwantedIvanka memes and they're coming so fast ... even trying to tweet a few favorites is getting increasingly difficult. Riding in the car. pic.twitter.com/RsraAH5SmV — John Moffitt (@JohnRMoffitt) 2 de julio de 2019

Recomiendo el hashtag #Unwantedivanka

La insertan en momentos históricos como éste ???? pic.twitter.com/TRqq7U4P8C — Regina (@Reginamazonica) 1 de julio de 2019