Críticas a Periodista Digital por su titular machista en el que llama “gordita” a Lady Gaga

Hablar sobre el físico de las mujeres y criticarlo sin ningún tipo de justificación es algo que algunos medios siguen haciendo. No cesan en su empeño de buscar el clic fácil, aunque el machismo que utilicen para ello sea desorbitado.

El último caso de machismo en los medios se lo ha llevado Periodista Digital con una publicación titulada: “Así de gordita está Lady Gaga en bikini; ‘cuando no hay truco hay traca’”.

Periodismo de calidad. No habéis visto a una gorda en vuestra vida o tenéis auténticos problemas de vista, ya no se ni lo que os pasa. Que esta señora pesará 50kg y decís que esta gorda es que yo ya no sé qué hacer. pic.twitter.com/pc8SXbBcEs

— warhol. (@warholgrrrl) 1 de julio de 2019