Críticas a Periodista Digital por su titular machista en el que llama “gordita” a Lady Gaga

Hablar sobre el físico de las mujeres y criticarlo sin ningún tipo de justificación es algo que algunos medios siguen haciendo. No cesan en su empeño de buscar el clic fácil, aunque el machismo que utilicen para ello sea desorbitado.
El último caso de machismo en los medios se lo ha llevado Periodista Digital con una publicación titulada: “Así de gordita está Lady Gaga en bikini; ‘cuando no hay truco hay traca’”.
Periodismo de calidad. No habéis visto a una gorda en vuestra vida o tenéis auténticos problemas de vista, ya no se ni lo que os pasa. Que esta señora pesará 50kg y decís que esta gorda es que yo ya no sé qué hacer. pic.twitter.com/pc8SXbBcEs
— warhol. (@warholgrrrl) 1 de julio de 2019
En la noticia critican el físico de la cantante adjuntando varias fotos en las que sale tranquilamente en la playa.
Las redes han cargado contra el medio por tres motivos: criticar el físico de una mujer sin motivo, llamar “gordita” a una mujer que no lo está para aumentar el complejo de las demás y mostrar el “estar gordita” como si fuera algo malo.
lo peor de todo es que dicen gorda como si fuera algo malo ????
— Alejandra; 행복감 (@aleeejrz_) 2 de julio de 2019
"Gordita". Yo ahí veo normopeso ????Y auqnue estuviera gordita o gorda. No jodas.
— Henar (@henarzikeen) 2 de julio de 2019
A los trastornos de conducta alimentaria les gusta este titular.
— Sandra Q. (@SandraQschz) 2 de julio de 2019
Pero luego una las inseguridades las desarrolla de la nada ????????????????
— D a n i e l l a ???? (@imnxtinterested) 2 de julio de 2019
Flipo. Que a ver, si estuviera gorda pues tampoco pasaría nada, estaría estupenda igual pero es que no lo está xD lo que pasa que todo cuerpo que no sea el canon perfecto es obeso para ellos. Periodismo....
— Mia Flames (@SheyMikaelson) 2 de julio de 2019
