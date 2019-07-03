Diario Público
Diario Público

Críticas a Periodista Digital por su titular machista en el que llama “gordita” a Lady Gaga

Por

Hablar sobre el físico de las mujeres y criticarlo sin ningún tipo de justificación es algo que algunos medios siguen haciendo. No cesan en su empeño de buscar el clic fácil, aunque el machismo que utilicen para ello sea desorbitado.

El último caso de machismo en los medios se lo ha llevado Periodista Digital con una publicación titulada: “Así de gordita está Lady Gaga en bikini; ‘cuando no hay truco hay traca’”.

En la noticia critican el físico de la cantante adjuntando varias fotos en las que sale tranquilamente en la playa.

Las redes han cargado contra el medio por tres motivos: criticar el físico de una mujer sin motivo, llamar “gordita” a una mujer que no lo está para aumentar el complejo de las demás y mostrar el “estar gordita” como si fuera algo malo.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo