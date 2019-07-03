Diario Público
Los pactos de PP, Cs y Vox El tuit por el que el secretario de Organización de Ciudadanos se ha ganado el ‘título’ de “Master of the Jeta”

Es lo que pasa cuando retuerces tanto la realidad para intentar que encaje con tus argumentos, que llegado un punto pasas al territorio del absurdo y se te vuelve en contra. Este martes las cosas se les complicaron a PP y Ciudadanos ante el plante de sus socios del partido ultraderechista Vox y se evidenció el bloqueo de los gobiernos de Murcia y Madrid que las derechas parecían tener atados.

En estas, el secretario de Organización de Ciudadanos, Fran Hervías, publicó este tuit:

El campo de distorsión de la realidad en este tuit es de tal magnitud que algún tuitero ha nombrado a Hervías “Master of the Jeta”, mientras que otros, más prosaicos, le han preguntado directamente: “¿Nos toma por imbéciles?”.

