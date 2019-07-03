Es lo que pasa cuando retuerces tanto la realidad para intentar que encaje con tus argumentos, que llegado un punto pasas al territorio del absurdo y se te vuelve en contra. Este martes las cosas se les complicaron a PP y Ciudadanos ante el plante de sus socios del partido ultraderechista Vox y se evidenció el bloqueo de los gobiernos de Murcia y Madrid que las derechas parecían tener atados.
En estas, el secretario de Organización de Ciudadanos, Fran Hervías, publicó este tuit:
VOX comienza a paralizar las instituciones alineándose con Podemos y PSOE.
Pedro Sánchez y Pablo Iglesias deben estar encantados con sus nuevos “socios”.
— Fran Hervías (@FranHervias) 2 de julio de 2019
El campo de distorsión de la realidad en este tuit es de tal magnitud que algún tuitero ha nombrado a Hervías “Master of the Jeta”, mientras que otros, más prosaicos, le han preguntado directamente: “¿Nos toma por imbéciles?”.
— Pablo Machuca (@ochinabos) 3 de julio de 2019
Socios dices... ???? pic.twitter.com/C1iavuZIM9
— Domingo (@izualdomingo) 2 de julio de 2019
¡QUE SI QUIERE BOLSA! pic.twitter.com/PvVrGOOrfp
— WilhemSmith (@WilhemSmith2) 2 de julio de 2019
Master of the Jeta,te van a llamar ????????
— cristina fernandez (@juevesantes) 2 de julio de 2019
— Pierre (@PierreDoyAlguna) 2 de julio de 2019
Creíamos haberlo visto todo... https://t.co/hQeId2xuzm
— Isaías Lafuente Zorrilla (@IsaiasLafuente) 2 de julio de 2019
Jajajajajaja
Fran, no cuela...
Jajajajajajaja
— La pastilla de Morfeo (@rapidopinator) 2 de julio de 2019
Aunque ahora con el dolor no lo veas, Fran, te darás cuenta de que hay más fachas en el mar. Un abrazo.
— Javier Alemán (@esjavieraleman) 2 de julio de 2019
En más de 200 ayuntamientos hay acuerdos PP, Cs y Vox, entre ellos, Madrid, Zaragoza, Málaga, Murcia, Alicante, Córdoba, Granada, Oviedo, Almería, Santander, Badajoz o Salamanca. ¿Más ejemplos? Hay que ser muy hipócrita
— Christian Sellés (@chselles) 2 de julio de 2019
El colmo del cinismo! No engañas a nadie donde podáis pactar con Vox ¡aunque sea a escondidas! pic.twitter.com/VJknDuybfu
— gortiz/♥️ (@gortiz48) 2 de julio de 2019
Querido Fran, ¿Hervias alguna seta cuando escribías el tweet?
— pablo (@pmsmasp) 2 de julio de 2019
Nos toma por imbéciles?
— María Pérez Fdez. (@MARIAPerezFern) 2 de julio de 2019
— Javier Maurín (@JMaurinR) 2 de julio de 2019
Hola, se te ha caído esto pic.twitter.com/d4EK41N567
— Alex Gobbo Vargas (@gobboHS) 2 de julio de 2019
