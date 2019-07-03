Diario Público
Diario Público

Los humoristas, a los pies de J.J. Vaquero por su descomunal monólogo sobre el humor y la banca

Por

El guionista y tuitero Javier Durán despertaba la curiosidad de sus seguidores con un comentario tajante: “El mejor final de monólogo que he visto en tiempos es de un cómico español [… ] @VaqueroEH en #PhiBetaLambda. BRUTAL”.

(El momento más épico viene a partir del minuto 7.30)

Efectivamente, no exageraba, como han corroborado los cientos de usuarios de la red social que han difundido y comentado su tuit, algunos de ellos reconocidos humoristas. Se trata de un monólogo del cómico, monologuista y guionista vallisoletano Juan José Vaquero, más conocido como J.J. Vaquero, grabado en enero de 2019 para el podcast #PhiBetaLambda.

Lo último en Tremending

En este artículo