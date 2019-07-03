Los humoristas, a los pies de J.J. Vaquero por su descomunal monólogo sobre el humor y la banca

El guionista y tuitero Javier Durán despertaba la curiosidad de sus seguidores con un comentario tajante: “El mejor final de monólogo que he visto en tiempos es de un cómico español [… ] @VaqueroEH en #PhiBetaLambda. BRUTAL”.

(El momento más épico viene a partir del minuto 7.30)

Luego hablamos del nivel de los cómicos americanos, ingleses... El mejor final de monólogo que he visto en tiempos es de un cómico español, y además amigo: @VaqueroEH en #PhiBetaLambda . BRUTAL. (A partir del minuto 7:30) https://t.co/zcphzHRldL

Efectivamente, no exageraba, como han corroborado los cientos de usuarios de la red social que han difundido y comentado su tuit, algunos de ellos reconocidos humoristas. Se trata de un monólogo del cómico, monologuista y guionista vallisoletano Juan José Vaquero, más conocido como J.J. Vaquero, grabado en enero de 2019 para el podcast #PhiBetaLambda.

Mi paisano se ha hecho un monólogo épico, lástima que todo eso de lo que nos tenemos que reír sea tan cierto y no estemos haciendo nada para intentar solucionarlo.

Me pongo de pie...

Mirá que @VaqueroEH no era de mis monologuista preferidos, pero desde hoy me hecho Fan. https://t.co/8mtQHGD2Yh

