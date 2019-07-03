Los humoristas, a los pies de J.J. Vaquero por su descomunal monólogo sobre el humor y la banca

El guionista y tuitero Javier Durán despertaba la curiosidad de sus seguidores con un comentario tajante: “El mejor final de monólogo que he visto en tiempos es de un cómico español [… ] @VaqueroEH en #PhiBetaLambda. BRUTAL”.
(El momento más épico viene a partir del minuto 7.30)
Luego hablamos del nivel de los cómicos americanos, ingleses...
El mejor final de monólogo que he visto en tiempos es de un cómico español,
y además amigo: @VaqueroEH en #PhiBetaLambda. BRUTAL.
(A partir del minuto 7:30)https://t.co/zcphzHRldL
— Javier Durán (@tortondo) 2 de julio de 2019
Efectivamente, no exageraba, como han corroborado los cientos de usuarios de la red social que han difundido y comentado su tuit, algunos de ellos reconocidos humoristas. Se trata de un monólogo del cómico, monologuista y guionista vallisoletano Juan José Vaquero, más conocido como J.J. Vaquero, grabado en enero de 2019 para el podcast #PhiBetaLambda.
????????Nunca podré asimilar del todo teneros de cómplices de guión en #RaulidadVirtual
— Raúl Pérez (@raulperez_76) 2 de julio de 2019
Enormidad.
— Pepe Colubi (@pepecolubi) 3 de julio de 2019
????????????????????
— Luis Piedrahita (@PiedrahitaLuis) 3 de julio de 2019
???????? @VaqueroEH SELECCIÓN!!! https://t.co/T40vgMSudj
— Jose Corbacho (@josecorbacho) 3 de julio de 2019
Bravo! https://t.co/Vt141mDQfU
— Berto Romero (@Berto_Romero) 2 de julio de 2019
Brutal https://t.co/7dhyTSpqNZ
— Jordi Moltó (@jmoltof) 2 de julio de 2019
Amén.
— Dani Rovira (@DANIROVIRA) 2 de julio de 2019
Hostia, pues tenías razón (otra vez), @tortondo; los minutos finales de este monólogo de @VaqueroEH son LA HOSTIA. BRAVO. https://t.co/0chJYxtzKM
— Roberto Enríquez (Bob Pop) (@BobPopVeTV) 2 de julio de 2019
IMPRESIONANTEEEE!!!! Q GRANDE ERES VAQUEROOO!!!! ????????????????????????????????
— Susie ???? (@Bette01657945) 3 de julio de 2019
Mi paisano se ha hecho un monólogo épico, lástima que todo eso de lo que nos tenemos que reír sea tan cierto y no estemos haciendo nada para intentar solucionarlo.
— NoFrox (@Frodo_81) 2 de julio de 2019
Totalmente de acuerdo. Es brutal.
— Marina Lobo (@marinaLobL) 2 de julio de 2019
Bravo, bravo y bravo @VaqueroEH! (en todas sus acepciones) https://t.co/YJZNKWsUa1
— Pablo Chiapella (@Pablochape) 3 de julio de 2019
@VaqueroEH ???????????????????????? Grandioso ???????????? https://t.co/3S2ifSrbBl
— Dani Solano (@d10solano) 3 de julio de 2019
Me pongo de pie...
????????????????????????????????
Mirá que @VaqueroEH no era de mis monologuista preferidos, pero desde hoy me hecho Fan. https://t.co/8mtQHGD2Yh
— Beat Takeshi (@TakeshiGitano71) 2 de julio de 2019
El final de un monólogo más sublime que he visto. Mis respetos @VaqueroEH ???????????? https://t.co/BNQ9duupc1
— Sergio Moreno (@Serg_MM) 3 de julio de 2019
