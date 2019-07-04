Diario Público
Diario Público

Twitter Nicolas Sarkozy “se crece” varios centímetros en la última portada de ‘Paris Match’ consiguiendo ser más alto que su mujer

Por

La última portada de la revista semanal francesa Paris Match está dando mucho de qué hablar en redes sociales.

En ella aparece el expresidente de la república Nicolas Sarkozy y su pareja Carla Bruni abrazados y sonrientes.

La imagen en sí no tiene mucho, pero tanto lectores como tuiteros se han dado cuenta de que Sarkozy parece mucho más alto que su pareja cuando ella le saca casi diez centímetros de altura.

El usuario @IdafeMartin ha colocado dos imágenes de la pareja en la que se puede ver la clara diferencia de altura entre ambos.

Las redes sociales han estallado en memes y han comparado la instantánea con otras muy similares de otros famosos.

Lo último en Tremending